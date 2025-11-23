Golden Trap Scalper 101 MT5
🚀 Transform Every Market Move Into Opportunity
Golden Trap Scalper101 is a powerful, fully automated grid-based scalping system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) and compatible with any timeframe.
The EA uses a dynamic pending-order grid that traps price movements, capturing profits whether the market trends or ranges.
Designed for traders who want low-maintenance, high-frequency trading, and strong equity protection, this EA combines smart volatility-based order placement with robust account safety features.
Whether you scalp short movements or hunt intraday swings — Golden Trap Scalper101 does the heavy lifting for you.✨ Key Features & Advantages
🔶 1. Adaptive Pending-Order Grid System
The EA automatically places BUY/SELL Stop or Limit orders based on your preference:
Buy Grid Above Market
Sell Grid Below Market
Fully customizable grid spacing (PipStep)
Multiple pending orders per side (up to 10 levels)
This creates a “Golden Trap” that catches movements in both directions.
🔶 2. Perfect for XAUUSD Scalping
Originally optimized for Gold, the EA performs exceptionally in:
✔ Fast-moving markets
✔ Breakout conditions
✔ Mean-reversion dips
✔ Ranging sessions
You can use it in M1, M5, M15, or any timeframe depending on your strategy.
🔶 3. Full Control Over Risk & Money Management
Your capital protection is the priority.
The EA includes:
✔ Smart Equity Loss Protection (Auto Shutdown)
Stops trading and closes all orders when equity drops below your set threshold.
Default: Maximum 20% loss cap
✔ Minimum Equity Protection
EA stops trading when equity falls below your defined minimum.
✔ Dynamic & Normalized Lot Sizing
Automatically adapts lot size based on broker’s requirements.
✔ Configurable SL/TP for Every Order
Take Profit in pips
Stop Loss in pips
Full on/off control
🔶 4. Clean & Safe Trade Execution
Slippage control
Magic Number filtering for safe multi-EA usage
Broker-compatible lot normalization
Ensures no trades are sent too frequently (anti-spam internal timer)
Automatically handles busy trade context
🔶 5. Fully Automated From Start to Finish
You only set your parameters once.
The EA will then automatically:
✔ Build grids
✔ Refresh gaps
✔ Manage open positions
✔ Close everything when safety limits are hit
It’s engineered for 24/5 hands-free operation.📌 Inputs Overview
General Settings
PipStep (grid distance)
TakeProfitPips
StopLossPips
LotSize
Slippage
Grid Controls
Enable Buy Grid
Above Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)
Enable Sell Grid
Below Market Trade Type (BUY/SELL)
Safety Controls
Enable StopLoss
MinimumEquity
Enable Equity Loss Protection
MaxLossPercent
MagicNumber
✔ Full Auto Close
If equity drawdown exceeds your set limit:
➡️ EA Closes all open trades
➡️ EA Deletes all pending orders
➡️ EA Stops placing new orders
✔ No Overtrading
Internal delay ensures orders are not sent too frequently.
✔ Broker Friendly
Complies with:
Symbol stops level
Volume step/min/max
Fill type RETURN
GTC pending time
Golden Trap Scalper101 is perfect for:
✔ Gold Scalpers
✔ Grid Traders
✔ Prop Traders
✔ Swing & Intraday traders
✔ Traders who want a low-management system
✔ Traders seeking controlled-risk grid automation
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Any (M1–H1 recommended)
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred
Minimum Balance: $100+
Leverage: 1:200 or higher recommended
Trading Forex and Gold involves risk.
Use the EA responsibly and test on demo before going live.
The creator holds no liability for financial losses.
✔ Multi-level grid precision
✔ Strong drawdown protection
✔ High profit capture in volatile markets
✔ Smart auto-management logic
✔ Optimized for Gold — but flexible for many pairs
✔ Clean, stable, professional code
This is not just another EA —
it is a complete automated scalping engine built for real trading conditions.