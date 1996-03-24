Phoenix III - Professional Triangular Arbitrage Expert Advisor

Exploit market inefficiencies with mathematical precision. No discretion, no subjective analysis. Only pure algorithmic logic.

In a market dominated by speed, micro-inefficiencies are the final frontier for systematic profit. Phoenix III is not just a simple Expert Advisor; it is a quantitative arbitrage system designed to identify and capitalize on fleeting price discrepancies between three correlated currency pairs. Operating at the speed of algorithmic thought, this EA executes a pure triangular arbitrage strategy—a validated and time-tested method reserved for the most demanding traders.





The Core Strategy: Pure Triangular Arbitrage

The operational core of Phoenix III is based on an inescapable mathematical principle. By simultaneously monitoring the EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and EUR/GBP pairs, the EA leverages the mathematical relationships that bind them.

The system constantly calculates a "synthetic" price for the EUR/GBP pair using the rates of the other two pairs. The formula is as follows:

Synthetic EUR/GBP = GBP/USD Rate EUR/USD Rate ​

When the actual market price of EUR/GBP deviates from this calculated synthetic value, a direction-neutral arbitrage opportunity is created. Phoenix III is engineered to capture this anomaly with surgical precision.

Precision Execution Framework

Profitability in arbitrage depends on two factors: detection accuracy and execution speed.

Synthetic Pricing Engine: An internal engine calculates the implied cross-rate for EUR/GBP on a tick-by-tick basis, creating a mathematically perfect benchmark.

Deviation Detection System: It compares the synthetic price against the market price in real-time, identifying profitable discrepancies after accounting for transaction costs (spread).

Dynamic Threshold Technology: The minimum deviation threshold for opening a cycle is not static. It automatically adapts to current volatility and spread conditions, ensuring only trades with a positive mathematical expectancy are executed.

Lightning Execution Protocol (<0.3 millisecond synchronization):

Minimum deviation threshold: 0.5 points (configurable).

Integrated spread compensation: A built-in buffer accounts for execution costs.

Safety multiplier: 1.5x protection factor ensures profitable execution.

Trade Matrix:

Market Condition EUR/USD Trade GBP/USD Trade EUR/GBP Trade EUR/GBP Overvalued SELL BUY BUY EUR/GBP Undervalued BUY SELL SELL Esporta in Fogli

Volume Sizing Algorithm: Position management is dynamically calculated to optimize the risk-reward ratio:

Position Size = ( 10 , 000 Account Balance ​ ) × Lot Size Parameter × ( 1 + Opportunity Factor )

Professional Trading Architecture

Sophisticated Position Management:

Unique Group Identifiers: Each arbitrage cycle (consisting of three trades) is assigned a unique ID for precise management.

Coordinated Closure: All three positions in a cycle are closed simultaneously to lock in the arbitrage profit and eliminate market exposure.

Group Take Profit: +10 points.

Group Stop Loss: -50 points.

Time and Session Management:

Maximum Trade Duration: Automatic closure after 24 hours to reduce overnight risk exposure.

Weekend Protection: All positions are automatically closed on Friday evening to avoid market gaps.

Session Awareness: Performance is optimized for major trading sessions (London, New York).

Technical Architecture and Risk Management

Adaptive Threshold System: During periods of high volatility, minimum deviation requirements are automatically increased to protect capital and maintain performance consistency.

Broker Optimization Profiles: The EA includes pre-configured settings tested and optimized for leading ECN providers, including: IC Markets Raw Spread Pepperstone Razor FXPro ECN infrastructure

Multi-Layer Risk Framework: Primary Protection: Predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for every cycle. Time-based Protection: Maximum trade duration limits. Volatility Filters: Market condition safeguards.



Verified Performance Metrics:

Maximum Observed Drawdown: 12.4% (2024 live account testing).

Consistent performance demonstrated across multiple broker environments.

Proven reliability in various market conditions.

System Configuration and Requirements

Chart: Attach to any EUR/USD chart. The EA will automatically monitor the other pairs.

Timeframe: M1 or M5 recommended for optimal tick analysis.

Minimum Account Balance: $500.

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread is ESSENTIAL for optimal execution speed and low spreads.

Broker: Compatible with all major ECN providers.

Standardized Backtesting Parameters

All performance validation was conducted using standardized parameters to ensure consistent and reliable results.

Lot Size per 1000: 0.5

Profit multiplier: 1.5

Testing period: Multi-year comprehensive analysis across various market conditions.

Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Phoenix III is an advanced tool designed for experienced traders familiar with arbitrage strategies. Always conduct thorough demo testing before live implementation. Ensure proper risk management is in place.