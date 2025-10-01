Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5

🔹 DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator

DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average).

It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity, custom alerts, and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe.

✅ Features

🔸 EMA & SMMA Trend Display

Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded trend direction:

✅ EMA Uptrend: Green

✅ EMA Downtrend: Orange

✅ SMMA Uptrend: Blue

✅ SMMA Downtrend: Red

🔸 Smart Alerts System

Get notified when:

EMA crosses over or under SMMA

EMA or SMMA changes trend direction (color)

Choose popup alerts, sound, email, or mobile notifications

🔸 Customizable Settings

Show or hide EMA / SMMA individually

Choose your preferred alert types

Set alert pause, sound name, and delivery method

Option to receive alerts once per event or every time

🔸 Lightweight and Fast

Uses built-in iMA() for accurate and fast MA calculations

Optimized for performance on all timeframes

📈 Ideal For:

Trend-following traders

Reversal and crossover strategies

Those who prefer visual cues and automated alerts

Traders who want to monitor moving average behavior in real-time

🔧 Inputs

Period : EMA/SMMA period (default: 50)

Show MAs : Toggle visibility

Alert Options : Choose from 9 different alert types

Sound, email, and notification settings

📣 Alerts Options

Choose from one of the following:

No alerts

EMA/SMMA crossover

EMA only crossovers (over/under)

SMMA or EMA color (trend) change

🛠️ Compatibility

✅ Works on any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)

✅ Works on any timeframe

✅ Compatible with MetaTrader 5

📌 Note

This is not a trading strategy by itself, but a trend detection tool that enhances your existing strategies by showing you where the trend is headed and when key moving average crossovers occur.



