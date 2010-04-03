Smartzone GEN
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone
Developer: gedeegi
General Description
GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making.
Key Features
- Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The indicator independently searches for significant S/R levels based on pivot points from a **Higher Time Frame**.
- Dynamic S/R Zones: The S/R zones found are displayed as rectangular areas, not just horizontal lines, which more accurately represent price ranges where market reactions often occur.
- Conditional Visualization: The S/R zones change color depending on the current price position:
- If the price is below the zone, it's colored as Resistance.
- If the price is above the zone, it's colored as Support.
- If the price is inside the zone, it's colored as "In Channel".
- Information Table (Dashboard): It includes a table that summarizes the most relevant S/R levels. This table shows the high and low prices of the S/R zones, their status, and a **Strength** metric indicating how robust the level is based on price history.
- Comprehensive Notification System: The indicator can send notifications via desktop Pop-up alerts and Mobile Push notifications when the price breaks through a Support or Resistance level.
- Flexible Settings: Users can customize various parameters, such as the timeframe used for calculation, the pivot point search period, the maximum number of S/R zones to display, and other visual settings.
Input Parameters
- TF (Higher Time Frame): The timeframe used to search for strong S/R points.
- PivotPeriod : The number of bars to the left and right required to identify a valid pivot point.
- LoopbackPeriod : The number of historical bars considered in the calculation.
- ChannelWidthPct : The maximum allowed width percentage for an S/R zone.
- MinStrength : The minimum strength an S/R level must have to be displayed.
- MaxNumSR : The maximum number of strongest S/R zones to display.
- ShowSRFit : When enabled, only S/R zones within the visible chart range will be displayed.
- ShowTable : Shows or hides the S/R summary table.
- EnablePopupAlert : Enables or disables pop-up notifications.
- EnableMobileNotification : Enables or disables mobile push notifications.
- Table Position & Color Settings: Options to adjust the table's position and the colors of the zones.
Signal Logic
This indicator does not generate direct entry signals but serves as an analysis and confirmation tool.
- Zone Identification: It first takes price data from the specified **Higher Time Frame** and then searches for pivot points (swing highs and swing lows).
- Zone Grouping: Nearby pivot points are grouped into a single, dynamic S/R zone.
- Strength Calculation: A zone's strength is calculated based on how often pivot points have formed in that area and how many times the price has touched the area in the past.
- Breakout Notifications: A notification is sent when the current price breaks through the upper (Resistance) or lower (Support) boundary of an S/R zone.
Usage
- Trend Filter: Use the S/R zones as a filter for the trend. For example, if the price is above a strong S/R zone, you can prioritize long trade setups.
- Stop Loss & Take Profit Placement: S/R zones can be used as reference areas for placing stop losses (outside the zone) or take profit targets (near the next S/R zone).
- Entry Confirmation: Look for additional confirmation when the price approaches or breaks an S/R zone. For instance, if the price bounces off a strong Support zone, it could be a valid long entry signal.
- Multi-timeframe Analysis: By choosing an appropriate **Higher Time Frame**, you can get a cleaner picture of key levels, regardless of market noise on lower timeframes.