Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5

📊 4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator

The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions.

This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum, identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications.

🔍 Key Features

 Four Color Histogram

  • Orange: MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakening)

  • Green: MACD > 0, Signal > MACD (strong uptrend)

  • Red: MACD < 0, Signal < MACD (strong downtrend)

  • Blue: MACD < 0, Signal > MACD (downtrend weakening)

 Customizable Alerts

  • Alerts when histogram crosses 0 (momentum shift)

  • Alerts when the histogram changes color (trend phase change)

  • Alert types include popup, sound, email, and push notification

 Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Analyze MACD on any timeframe, regardless of the current chart

 Symbol Flexibility

  • Apply the indicator to custom symbols or other markets

 Intuitive Visualization

  • Clean, modern design in a separate indicator window

  • Includes optional yellow signal line for precision

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

  • Select Alert Type (8 modes)

  • Fast EMA / Slow EMA / Signal SMA: Fully adjustable

  • Enable/Disable: Sound, Popup, Email, and Notification alerts

  • Pause Between Alerts

  • Alert Once or Repeated for same condition

  • Custom Symbol & Timeframe inputs

📈 Use Cases

  • Trend Confirmation: Use green/red histograms to confirm trend direction

  • Momentum Reversals: Spot weakening momentum with orange/blue bars

  • Cross Alerts: Trade on histogram crossovers (above/below zero)

  • Multi-Timeframe Strategies: Monitor MACD from higher timeframes on your chart

🧠 Who Is It For?

  • Swing and intraday traders

  • Momentum and trend-following strategies

  • Traders who rely on clear, visual indicators

  • Anyone wanting real-time alerts to react faster to market moves

💼 Licensing Options

  • ✅ Full version: $49 (One-time payment)

  • ✅ Rent: $30/year

  • ✅ Free Demo: Available for back testing in Strategy Tester

📎 Notes

  • Works on all MT5 accounts and brokers

  • Includes built-in year restriction check for controlled deployments

  • Compatible with any asset: Forex, crypto, indices, stocks

🎯 Make smarter, faster trading decisions with a MACD that actually talks to you — visually and through alerts.
Get the 4-Color MACD today and bring clarity to your chart.



Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI   is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders   identify trend directions   and   spot key crossovers   between two popular moving averages:   EMA (Exponential Moving Average)   and   SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want   visual clarity ,   custom alerts , and   reliable trend signals   across any symbol or timeframe. Features   EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving av
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
