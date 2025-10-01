FX Robotic EA

FX ROBOTIC EA  — Smarter, Faster, Limitless Trading

Take full control of your trading with an Expert Advisor built for real market conditions — whether it’s GOLD (XAUUSD) or any currency pair.

Designed with advanced ladder + hedge logic, this EA adapts to market volatility, protects your equity, and gives you consistent trade management without emotions.


✨ Key Features

  • Works on Any Market → Optimized for both Gold and major Forex currency pairs.

  • Buy or Sell in Any Condition → Automatically adapts to bullish or bearish environments.

  • Ladder Trading System → Builds controlled positions step-by-step.

  • Hedge Protection → After ladder completion, the EA places a hedge to lock exposure, then intelligently removes one side for profit capture.

  • Virtual TP & SL → Dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss management, customizable distances for maximum flexibility.

  • Cycle Mode → Complete auto-reset after closing, ready to start the next cycle without manual intervention.

  • Full Client Control → All inputs are fully customizable, so you decide the risk, ladder steps, hedge distance, SL/TP, and cycle settings.


💡 Why Traders Love It

✔️ Emotional-free trading – no fear, no greed.
✔️ 24/5 operation – never miss an opportunity.
✔️ Strong money management – ladder + hedge system reduces exposure risk.
✔️ Adaptability – works in trending and ranging markets alike.
✔️ User control – easy to configure for conservative or aggressive styles.


📌 Recommendations

  • Minimum balance: $1000

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • Timeframes: Works on M1–H4 (recommended M15/H1 for stability)

  • Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and all major Forex pairs


🚀 Why Choose FX ROBOTIC EA?

This EA is more than just a trading bot — it’s a complete trading system:

  • Enters logically, scales positions safely, hedges when needed.

  • Manages exits with precision using distance-based SL/TP.

  • Automatically cycles for continuous operation.

Take advantage of automation + professional strategy design to transform the way you trade.


