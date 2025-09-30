Heiken Ashi Trend Expert Advisor

📌 Overview:

Heiken Ashi Trend EA – Smart & Reliable Trading Robot

Trade like a pro with the Heiken Ashi Trend EA! This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects market trends using Heiken Ashi candles and executes trades with precision. Perfect for Forex, Gold, Indices, and more.

Why Choose This EA?

  • Automatic Trend Trading: Opens Buy or Sell trades based on clear Heiken Ashi signals.

  • Customizable Trading Mode: Trade Buy only, Sell only, or Both.

  • Smart Risk Management: Adjustable Lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop.

  • Trade Control: Limit maximum trades per side and avoid overtrading.

  • Opposite Trade Closure: Automatically closes positions against the trend for smarter trading.

  • Instant Alerts & Notifications: Receive alerts for every trade on your phone or terminal.

  • Easy to Use: Works on any symbol and timeframe, no complicated settings required.

Benefits:

  • Save time and trade 24/7 automatically.

  • Reduce emotional trading decisions.

  • Clear, reliable signals based on proven Heiken Ashi trends.

Perfect for:

  • Traders seeking automated trend-based strategies.

  • Beginners and professionals alike.

  • Any market: Forex, Gold, Cryptos, Indices.

Start trading smarter today with Heiken Ashi Trend EA!


