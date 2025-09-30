Gold Printer Pro

An advanced Expert Advisor designed for sophisticated position management and robust risk control. Gold Printer Pro is engineered for traders who prioritize account safety and consistent performance.

  • Advanced Margin Protection: Includes a critical pre-trade check to ensure sufficient free margin is available, protecting your account from over-leveraging.

  • Smart Profit Management: Utilizes a flexible basket take-profit system, allowing you to secure your target profit in your account's currency.

  • Broker-Friendly Operation: Features automatic lot size normalization to comply with all broker volume limitations (min, max, step, and total symbol volume).

  • Controlled Exposure: A user-defined limit on the maximum number of open positions ensures your risk is always managed according to your plan.

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Balance: $100

  • Recommended : $1000

  • Leverage: 1:100+

  • Account Type: Works with any broker. ECN/STP recommended






