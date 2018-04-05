Log Volt MT4 EA

LogVolt EA - Advanced Logarithmic Volatility Trading System

Safe Trading Architecture - No Grid, No Martingale LogVolt EA implements a single-position risk management system with fixed or calculated position sizing. Each trade is independent with its own stop loss and take profit levels based on ATR (Average True Range) volatility measurements. Key Safety Features: One Trade at a Time : Only one position per symbol, preventing account overexposure

: Only one position per symbol, preventing account overexposure No Position Averaging : Never adds to losing positions or uses cost-averaging techniques

: Never adds to losing positions or uses cost-averaging techniques No Lot Multiplication : Position size remains consistent or decreases during drawdowns, never increases after losses

: Position size remains consistent or decreases during drawdowns, never increases after losses Fixed Risk Per Trade : Maximum 1-2% account risk per trade with protective stop loss

: Maximum 1-2% account risk per trade with protective stop loss Consecutive Loss Protection : Automatically reduces or stops trading after consecutive losses

: Automatically reduces or stops trading after consecutive losses No Recovery Algorithms: Each trade stands alone without dependency on previous results This EA uses mathematical edge through volatility analysis, not dangerous money management techniques. Profitability comes from high-probability signal generation, not from increasing position sizes or grid networks.



Overview

LogVolt EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that leverages logarithmic scale volatility analysis and adaptive market state detection to navigate the complex dynamics of financial markets. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading, this EA employs mathematical modeling techniques typically used in quantitative finance to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Core Technology

Logarithmic Scale Analysis

Unlike traditional linear price analysis, LogVolt EA utilizes logarithmic transformations to better capture percentage-based price movements. This approach is particularly effective for volatile instruments like gold, where a $20 move at $1,800 has different significance than at $2,400. The logarithmic bands automatically adjust to market conditions, providing more accurate support and resistance levels.

Realized Volatility Measurement

The system continuously calculates realized volatility using:

Fast period (20 bars) for current market conditions

Slow period (260 bars) for historical context

Tick volume weighting for enhanced accuracy

Annualized volatility calculations for standardized risk assessment

Four Core Trading Strategies

1. Volatility Breakout Strategy

Identifies compression zones where volatility drops below 10% of normal levels

Enters positions when volatility expands beyond 110% threshold

Captures explosive moves following quiet periods

2. Band Reversal Strategy

Monitors logarithmic band touches with 0.2% tolerance

Trades mean reversion when price reaches extremes

Particularly effective in ranging markets

3. Momentum Following Strategy

Tracks three-bar momentum patterns

Confirms trend strength using ADX indicator

Enters on strong directional moves with volume confirmation

4. Compression-Expansion Strategy

Combines volatility analysis with price action

Waits for volatility compression below 10% threshold

Enters on expansion with minimum 30% ATR price movement

Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic Position Sizing

Risk-based lot calculation using account percentage

Automatic reduction during drawdown (50% at 20% drawdown)

Progressive reduction for consecutive losses (20% per loss)

User-defined maximum lot size limit

Protective Mechanisms

ATR-based stop loss and take profit levels

Intelligent trailing stop with customizable parameters

Maximum consecutive loss filter

Daily trade limit controls

Friday position closure option

Market Adaptive Features

Smart Timing System

Delays entry by 3 bars after signal generation

Reduces false signals during volatile periods

Timeout mechanism prevents stale signals

Stop Order Entry

Places pending orders $1.30 above/below market

31-second timeout for unfilled orders

Reduces slippage during news events

Market State Detection

The EA automatically identifies three market states:

Trending : ADX > 25, price near band extremes

: ADX > 25, price near band extremes Ranging : ADX < 20, price in middle band zone

: ADX < 20, price in middle band zone Transitional: Detected through pattern analysis

Filter System

Active Filters Include:

Trend Filter : Dual moving average confirmation

: Dual moving average confirmation ADX Filter : Minimum strength requirement (23.0)

: Minimum strength requirement (23.0) Consecutive Loss Filter : Prevents revenge trading

: Prevents revenge trading Strategy Priority : Optimizes strategy selection

: Optimizes strategy selection Market State Adaptive: Adjusts strategies to conditions

Performance Optimization

Key Features for Stability:

Minimum 300-second interval between trades

Maximum spread protection (30 points)

New bar execution only (reduces overtrading)

Clean position management

Comprehensive error handling

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Minimum Deposit : $1,000 (recommended $2,000+)

: $1,000 (recommended $2,000+) Default Risk : 1% per trade

: 1% per trade Timeframe : Optimized for M5

: Optimized for M5 Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Installation & Setup

Copy EA file to MT4 /MQL4/Experts folder Restart MT4 or refresh Expert Advisors Attach to XAUUSD chart Adjust parameters in settings window Enable AutoTrading and allow DLL imports

Key Advantages

Mathematical Edge: Logarithmic analysis provides superior accuracy for percentage-based movements Adaptability: Four strategies ensure performance across all market conditions Risk Control: Multiple layers of protection preserve capital Automation: Fully automated execution removes emotional trading Transparency: Clear signal generation with detailed logging

Important Considerations

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Requires stable internet connection and VPS recommended

Regular monitoring advised during major news events

Proper risk management essential for long-term success

Demo testing recommended before live deployment

Support & Updates

The EA includes detailed logging for troubleshooting and performance analysis. Regular updates ensure compatibility with broker changes and market evolution. The clean, well-documented code allows for customization by experienced users.

LogVolt EA represents a professional-grade trading solution combining academic finance theory with practical trading experience, suitable for both retail and institutional traders seeking consistent automated trading performance.



