Candle Timer Pro
- Göstergeler
- Hossam Gamal Hosney Abdeen
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
✨ Candle Timer Pro – Candle Countdown Indicator
Never miss a candle close again!
Candle Timer Pro shows you exactly how much time is left until the current candle closes on any timeframe.
It is lightweight, fast, and fully customizable – a must-have tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.
🔹 Key Features
-
⏱️ Candle countdown timer – precise time left until candle close.
-
🎨 Dynamic colors – green for bullish candles, red for bearish.
-
📍 Flexible placement – choose any chart corner.
-
🔊 Alerts – sound and popup when a new candle starts.
-
📐 Customizable – adjust font type, font size, and offset from price.
-
🔄 Multi-timeframe support – works on any timeframe from 1 minute to monthly.
-
⚡ Optimized – lightweight code, does not slow down your terminal.
📌 Inputs (Parameters)
-
TextColorUp – color of the text when the candle is bullish (default: Lime).
-
TextColorDown – color of the text when the candle is bearish (default: Red).
-
Timeframe – timeframe for the countdown (default: current chart timeframe).
-
FontSize – size of the font (default: 12).
-
FontName – type of the font (default: Arial).
-
YOffset – vertical offset from the price (default: 20 points).
-
TextCorner – chart corner where the timer will be displayed.
-
EnableSoundAlert – play sound when a new candle starts (true/false).
-
SoundFile – sound file name to play (default: alert.wav).
-
EnablePopupAlert – show popup message when a new candle starts (true/false).
🎯 Why Candle Timer Pro?
✅ Perfect timing for entries and exits.
✅ Helps manage scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.
✅ Professional design, easy to use.
✅ 100% compatible with MetaTrader 5.