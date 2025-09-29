The Quad Filter Pro

Unlock Smarter Trades with The Quad-Filter Pro!

Tired of complex charts and missed opportunities? Imagine a trading indicator that does the heavy lifting for you, delivering clear, actionable Buy and Sell signals right when you need them. Introducing The Quad-Filter Pro, your ultimate tool for precision trading on MetaTrader 4!

The Problem: In today's fast-paced markets, relying on a single indicator can be risky. You need robust confirmation to filter out the noise and identify high-probability trades.

The Solution: The Quad-Filter Pro! This intelligent indicator combines the power of four leading technical analysis tools – SMA, CCI, Parabolic SAR, and an optional EMA filter – to provide deeply confirmed entry and exit signals. It’s like having an expert analyst constantly monitoring the market for you!

Key Advantages & Benefits You'll Love:

  • Unparalleled Accuracy: By integrating multiple powerful indicators, The Quad-Filter Pro significantly reduces false signals, giving you greater confidence in your trading decisions.

  • Crystal Clear Signals: Forget ambiguity! Our indicator draws distinct Buy (white) and Sell (red) arrows directly on your chart, making entry and exit points unmistakable.

  • Robust Trend Confirmation: Whether the market is trending strong or showing signs of reversal, our comprehensive analysis helps you stay on the right side of the momentum.

  • Stay Connected, Never Miss a Trade: With our advanced alert system, you can receive instant notifications via pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, and even email, ensuring you're always informed, even when you're away from your desk.

  • Fully Customizable for Your Strategy: Tailor the indicator to perfectly match your trading style with easy-to-understand input parameters. Adjust periods, sensitivity, and filters to optimize performance for any market or timeframe.

  • "Set and Forget" Peace of Mind: Once configured, The Quad-Filter Pro works silently in the background, freeing you from constant chart watching.

⚙️ Key Features & Customizable Parameters:

The Quad-Filter Pro is designed for flexibility, allowing you to fine-tune its performance. Here are the parameters you can adjust to fit your trading strategy:

Indicator Settings:

  • SMAPeriod (Default: 50): Adjusts the period for the Simple Moving Average (SMA), influencing its responsiveness to price changes.

  • CCIPeriod (Default: 50): Sets the period for the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), affecting how it measures price deviations from its statistical mean.

  • SARStep (Default: 0.02): Controls the acceleration factor for the Parabolic SAR, determining its sensitivity to price movements.

  • SARMaximum (Default: 0.2): Defines the maximum acceleration factor for the Parabolic SAR, preventing it from becoming too sensitive.

Filter Settings:

  • UseEMAFilter (Default: true): Enables or disables the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) filter. When enabled, signals are only generated if the price is above (for Buy) or below (for Sell) the EMA, adding an extra layer of trend confirmation.

  • EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Sets the period for the EMA filter, commonly used to identify long-term trends.

  • EMAAppliedPrice (Default: PRICE_CLOSE): Determines which price (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.) the EMA calculation will use.

Alert Settings:

  • EnableNotify (Default: true): Turns all notification features on or off.

  • SendAlert (Default: true): Activates pop-up alerts within your MetaTrader 4 terminal.

  • SendApp (Default: true): Enables push notifications directly to your MetaTrader 4 mobile app.

  • SendEmail (Default: false): Allows the indicator to send email alerts to your configured email address.

  • AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Sets a delay (in seconds) between alerts to prevent notification spam during volatile periods.

  • TriggerCandle (Default: Previous): Chooses whether the signal should be evaluated on the Current (real-time) or Previous (closed) candle for alerts.

  • ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts the distance (in points) of the Buy/Sell arrows from the candle, allowing for better visibility.

  • Shift (Default: 0): Shifts the indicator's plotted lines and arrows horizontally on the chart (positive for future, negative for past).

🔥 Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The Quad-Filter Pro is engineered to provide you with the clarity and confirmation you need to make profitable decisions.

Don't miss out on another great trade!

Download The Quad-Filter Pro Now!


