YM Gold Pro v1

🤖 YM GOLD PRO – Professional Gold Trading Robot

YM GOLD PRO is a powerful Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).

It combines Bollinger Bands – RSI – ADX with an advanced Martingale strategy, making it highly effective in adapting to gold’s volatility and news events.


📊 Engineered for precision, YM GOLD PRO identifies high-probability setups, captures strong market moves, and ensures maximum efficiency in both trending and ranging conditions.

🔥 Proven performance: it successfully grew an account from $1,000 to over $6,000 in a short period while keeping risk under control.


🔑 Why YM GOLD PRO is so effective

  • 📊 Smart Indicator Fusion: Uses Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX to generate reliable entry and exit signals.
  • Advanced Martingale Strategy: Recovers losing positions and maximizes profitability with controlled risk.
  • 📰 News-Adaptive Algorithm: Built to handle gold’s high volatility during economic events.
  • 🛡️ Risk Control & Stability: Balances safety and growth for both beginners and professionals.
  • 🚀 Proven Results: Turned $1,000 → $6,000 with consistent performance.


⚙️Specifications

  • Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: From 1:100
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD
  • Recommended Brokers: Works on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.


✨ With YM GOLD PRO, you get a smart, secure, and profitable solution for gold trading – perfect for traders who want consistency, safety, and powerful results.


💁 Avec l’achat, vous recevrez des fichiers SET prêts à l’emploi, optimisés pour chaque paire (GOLD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF), afin de démarrer rapidement et efficacemen

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
YM Bollinger bands EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Uzman Danışmanlar
YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
FREE
YM ADX Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX – Average Directional Index The Average Directional Index (ADX) measures the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction (up or down). Ranges from 0 to 100. Above 25: Indicates a strong trend (bullish or bearish). Below 20: Indicates a weak or ranging market. Role in trading: ADX does not show the direction, but rather the power of the trend. It’s used to confirm whether a signal (from RSI or Bollinger Bands) is worth following, ensuring that trades are made only in markets
FREE
YM RSI Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI – Relative Strength Index The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures market momentum by analyzing the speed and size of recent price movements. Moves between 0 and 100. Above 70: Market is considered overbought, signaling a possible downward correction. Below 30: Market is considered oversold, signaling a possible upward correction. Role in trading: RSI helps detect potential reversals, avoid false signals, and improve timing for entries and exits. It’s especially effective when
FREE
YM Titanium Pro EA
Yassine Mouhssine
Uzman Danışmanlar
YM Titanium Pro EA YM Titanium Pro EA is a professional Expert Advisor based on Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. It offers maximum flexibility: trade with a single indicator, double confirmations, or the full triple filter — combined with a smart averaging strategy to manage entries progressively and reduce risk exposure. Supported pairs: USDCAD / NZDUSD / EURCHF Timeframe: M5 (optimized) Leverage: 1:500 or higher (required) Account type: ECN with low spread and fast execution ⸻ Key F
