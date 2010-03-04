YM Gold Pro v1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yassine Mouhssine
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🤖 YM GOLD PRO – Professional Gold Trading Robot
YM GOLD PRO is a powerful Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).
It combines Bollinger Bands – RSI – ADX with an advanced Martingale strategy, making it highly effective in adapting to gold’s volatility and news events.
📊 Engineered for precision, YM GOLD PRO identifies high-probability setups, captures strong market moves, and ensures maximum efficiency in both trending and ranging conditions.
🔥 Proven performance: it successfully grew an account from $1,000 to over $6,000 in a short period while keeping risk under control.
🔑 Why YM GOLD PRO is so effective
- 📊 Smart Indicator Fusion: Uses Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX to generate reliable entry and exit signals.
- ⚡ Advanced Martingale Strategy: Recovers losing positions and maximizes profitability with controlled risk.
- 📰 News-Adaptive Algorithm: Built to handle gold’s high volatility during economic events.
- 🛡️ Risk Control & Stability: Balances safety and growth for both beginners and professionals.
- 🚀 Proven Results: Turned $1,000 → $6,000 with consistent performance.
⚙️Specifications
- Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: From 1:100
- Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD
- Recommended Brokers: Works on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
✨ With YM GOLD PRO, you get a smart, secure, and profitable solution for gold trading – perfect for traders who want consistency, safety, and powerful results.
💁 Avec l’achat, vous recevrez des fichiers SET prêts à l’emploi, optimisés pour chaque paire (GOLD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF), afin de démarrer rapidement et efficacemen