Boom Indeces Spike detector

****BOOM INDECES SPIKE DETECTOR******

This indicator gives you clear, separate trading signals from four of the most trusted technical tools — RSI, Moving Averages, Stochastic Oscillator, and Parabolic SAR — each working independently so you can choose the strategies that suit you best.

This advanced, non-repainting and non-lagging system is designed specifically for Boom Indices (Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 600, Boom 900 & Boom 300) on the 1-minute timeframe and features a powerful trend filter to ensure you only trade in the direction of the market — improving accuracy and consistency.

⚙️ Key Features

  • 📉 Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging

  • 🔎 Independent Signals from RSI, MA, Stochastic, and Parabolic SAR

  • 📊 Enable/Disable Any Indicator Signals Individually

  • 🔁 Trend Direction Filter for Higher Accuracy

  • ⚙️ Full Customization of All Parameters

  • 🕐 Optimized for Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300, Boom 600, Boom 9000 (M1 Timeframe)


After purchase email munyetrader@gmail.com for settings of each boom index



