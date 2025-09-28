Boom Indeces Spike detector
****BOOM INDECES SPIKE DETECTOR******
This indicator gives you clear, separate trading signals from four of the most trusted technical tools — RSI, Moving Averages, Stochastic Oscillator, and Parabolic SAR — each working independently so you can choose the strategies that suit you best.
This advanced, non-repainting and non-lagging system is designed specifically for Boom Indices (Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 600, Boom 900 & Boom 300) on the 1-minute timeframe and features a powerful trend filter to ensure you only trade in the direction of the market — improving accuracy and consistency.
⚙️ Key Features
📉 Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging
🔎 Independent Signals from RSI, MA, Stochastic, and Parabolic SAR
📊 Enable/Disable Any Indicator Signals Individually
🔁 Trend Direction Filter for Higher Accuracy
⚙️ Full Customization of All Parameters
🕐 Optimized for Boom 1000, Boom 500, Boom 300, Boom 600, Boom 9000 (M1 Timeframe)
After purchase email munyetrader@gmail.com for settings of each boom index