GoldBorg

This is the Goldborg Gold EA. It trades on the XAUUSD chart in the 1H timeframe. This EA is optimized for ICTrading only!


The signal is a combination of both Stonks Go Up EA and Goldborg (both my EAs that I sell). The price will be changed to $500 each when the signal hits 210%!


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322075?source=Site+Signals+My


So get the power duo until the price increases! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135150?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rating006%3astonks+go+up


The settings are quite simple. I suggest running the standard settings. Join the group WinnerAlgos on MQL5.

I have a YouTube channel where I show the setup and backtests of these EAs. its called Tjark Gröger Trading Solutions 



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt