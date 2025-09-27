Run Go Go

This EA is suitable for all currencies (major > minor > etc.) in Time Frame 4 hours or 1 hours

This strategy is the most favorite. I'd used in XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc. Use EMA + ADX to find the highest profit.


back test 12 months to 2025 Aug 31, Lot 0.01 with capital 100 USD.

GBPJPY 4H --> 103.65%
EURUSD 1H --> 56.20%
USDJPY 1H --> 41.40%

Due to the current market volatility, if you want to use it, you should back test it with the desired currency pair before using it or wait for the market to become less volatile.


Thank you for your support

