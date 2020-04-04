MT4SentinelGoldEA

Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 4 (XAUUSD-Optimized)

Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases.

  • Current Price: $30
  • Next Price After 5 Purchases: $60
  • Final Price: $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support.

Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, example would be EURUSD, however you need to tailor the settings accordingly. Since it was found to be working better with XAUUSD we recommend that, but feel free to play around with settings and optimize for FX if wished.It only participates when trend, momentum, and market structure align across timeframes and volatility conditions. Entries are confirmed by higher-timeframe bias (EMA/MACD), volatility expansion (Bollinger Band width vs ATR), directional momentum (ADX), and a small ATR-based breakout. Risk is pre-defined, position size is computed from the stop distance, and trade management is fully automated with breakeven, trailing and scale-out logic.

Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. Sentinel supports demo usage and is easy to backtest in MT4 Strategy Tester. Validate it on XAUUSD with the included .set file (attached) or adapt to your broker’s conditions.

Recommended/Default Profile for XAUUSD

Variable Value / Notes
Execution Timeframe H1
Higher-TF Confirmation H1 EMA trend; optional H1 MACD confirmation
Trade Direction Longs enabled by default; Shorts disabled (can be enabled)
MA Method / Periods EMA, Fast=12, Slow=26
Bollinger Bands Period=20, Deviations=2.0
BB Buffer (vs ATR) Midline buffer = 0.30 × ATR
Minimum BB Width BBW ≥ 1.35 × ATR (volatility expansion filter)
MACD (entry TF) 12/26/9 (main > signal for longs)
ADX Filter ADX ≥ 22
ATR (money management) Period=14
Initial Stop-Loss 1.10 × ATR
Take-Profit ATR TP disabled by default (let scaling + trailing manage winners)
Breakeven At ≥ max(1.6R, 1.5R): move SL to BE + 0.06 × ATR
Trailing Stop Starts ≥ 1.5R; distance ≈ 1.25 × ATR with dynamic tightening
Scale-Out At 1.0R close 50% of position
Entry Breakout Requires price beyond prior bar high + 0.12 × ATR (for longs)
Pullback Logic Waits for ≥ 0.10 × ATR retrace and re-confirmation (+0.05 × ATR)
EMA Slope Filter |ΔFastEMA| ≥ 0.12 × ATR
Spread Filters Absolute max spread: 12 points and ≤ 0.10 × ATR
Session Filter Active 08:00–17:00 (server time)
Daily Loss Limit Stop new trades after 2.0% equity drawdown for the day
Trade Frequency Cooldown 8 bars; max 3 trades/day; one trade per bar
Risk Mode Fixed $ or % of equity (defaults: $50 or 0.25%)
Position Limits Single position; or enable multiple (cap with MaxOpenPositions)

Why Traders Choose Sentinel Gold EA

  • Multi-Timeframe Intelligence: H1 EMA trend (and optional H1 MACD) must endorse direction before any H1 trade is allowed.
  • Structure-Aware Breakouts: Long entries require a close above the upper Bollinger Band plus a small ATR-scaled breakout beyond the prior bar high—no blind signals.
  • Volatility Gate: Trades are considered only when BB width expands vs ATR and trend slope is sufficient—filters out chop.
  • Risk-Defined by Design: Lots are computed from stop distance and your chosen risk (fixed $ or % of equity). Hard SL is placed at entry.
  • Autonomous Management: Automatic breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and partial take-profit at 1R let winners breathe while reducing downside.
  • Discipline Enforced: Daily loss cap, session window, spread guards (absolute and ATR-relative), max trades per day, and a cooldown after exits.

How Sentinel Trades (High Level)

  1. Bias Phase: On H1, fast EMA must be above slow EMA for longs (and MACD main > signal if enabled). If not aligned, no trades.
  2. Volatility & Momentum Check: On H1, ADX ≥ 22, BB width ≥ 1.35×ATR, and fast-EMA slope ≥ 0.12×ATR.
  3. Trigger: Price must be above the upper BB and break the prior bar high by ≥ 0.12×ATR (pullback logic can delay until re-confirmation).
  4. Risk & Sizing: With SL at 1.10×ATR, the EA sizes the position from your fixed-$ or %-equity risk, respecting broker min/max/step.
  5. Management: Partial at 1R (50%), breakeven around 1.5R+, and ATR-based trailing that tightens as R-multiple increases. If daily loss cap hits, Sentinel stands down for the rest of the day.

Note: The exact thresholds and sequencing above reflect how the EA operates without exposing proprietary implementation details.

Key Features

  • Gold-First Engineering: Defaults geared to XAUUSD volatility regime; configurable for other symbols.
  • HTF + LTF Alignment: Separate, user-selectable timeframes for bias and execution.
  • Robust Filters: ADX, BB-vs-ATR expansion, EMA slope, ATR-scaled breakouts, session & spread gates.
  • Risk Controls: Fixed $ or %-equity risk; precise lot rounding; hard SL at order time; daily loss limiter.
  • Trade Management: Breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and scale-out at 1R.
  • Operational Discipline: Cooldown after exits, one-trade-per-bar, and a cap on daily trades.
  • Transparent Logging: Clear prints for bar events, checks, triggers, and order results (useful for review and debugging).

Who It’s For

  • Traders who prefer trend-continuation entries over counter-trend fading.
  • Users who value risk-defined sizing and hands-off management.
  • Those who want evidence-based deployment—easy to backtest and forward-test on demo.

Inputs (Client-Facing Overview)

  • Risk: Fixed dollar or % of equity; slippage control; one-trade-per-bar; daily loss cap.
  • Trend & Momentum: EMA method/periods, MACD, ADX threshold, EMA slope filter.
  • Volatility: ATR period; BB period/deviation; BB-vs-ATR width gate; ATR breakout offsets.
  • Execution: Session window, spread guards (absolute & ATR-relative), cooldown, max trades/day, multiple-position toggle.
  • Management: ATR-based SL/TP, breakeven offset, dynamic trailing, and scale-out parameters.

Risk Management Guidance

Start conservatively (e.g., 0.25%–1% equity per trade on gold) and scale only after robust out-of-sample tests and demo forward-tests meet your standards. Gold is volatile; sequences of losses are expected. The EA aims to bound losses and compound asymmetric winners, but drawdowns are part of trading.

Testing & Validation

  • Backtest Broadly: Multiple years and varying conditions (low/high volatility, different sessions).
  • Forward-Test: Run on demo to assess spread, slippage, and execution with your broker.
  • Broker Conditions: Lower spreads and consistent fills materially improve outcomes.

Quick Start

  1. Attach Sentinel Gold EA to an XAUUSD 1H chart.
  2. Set higher-timeframe confirmation to H1 (enable MACD confirm if desired).
  3. Choose your Risk Mode (Fixed $ or % of equity) and set per-trade risk.
  4. Keep default filters (ADX/BB/ATR/slope/breakout) or load the included .set for a ready profile.
  5. Start in Strategy Tester or on a demo account, then calibrate to your broker’s spread/latency.

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join traders using Sentinel Gold EA to navigate XAUUSD with a disciplined, volatility-aware breakout framework. Download, test it for free, and see why Sentinel is a smart way to participate in gold trends.

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

