MT5SentinelGoldEA

Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 (XAUUSD-Optimized)

Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases.

  • Current Price: $30
  • Next Price After 5 Purchases: $60
  • Final Price: $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support.

Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, example would be EURUSD, however you need to tailor the settings accordingly. Since it was found to be working better with XAUUSD we recommend that, but feel free to play around with settings and optimize for FX if wished.It only participates when trend, momentum, and market structure align across timeframes and volatility conditions. Entries are confirmed by higher-timeframe bias (EMA/MACD), volatility expansion (Bollinger Band width vs ATR), directional momentum (ADX), and a small ATR-based breakout. Risk is pre-defined, position size is computed from the stop distance, and trade management is fully automated with breakeven, trailing and scale-out logic.

Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. Sentinel supports demo usage and is easy to backtest in MT5 Strategy Tester. Validate it on XAUUSD with the included .set file (attached) or adapt to your broker’s conditions.

Recommended/Default Profile for XAUUSD

Variable Value / Notes
Execution Timeframe H1
Higher-TF Confirmation H1 EMA trend; optional H1 MACD confirmation
Trade Direction Longs enabled by default; Shorts disabled (can be enabled)
MA Method / Periods EMA, Fast=12, Slow=26
Bollinger Bands Period=20, Deviations=2.0
BB Buffer (vs ATR) Midline buffer = 0.30 × ATR
Minimum BB Width BBW ≥ 1.35 × ATR (volatility expansion filter)
MACD (entry TF) 12/26/9 (main > signal for longs)
ADX Filter ADX ≥ 22
ATR (money management) Period=14
Initial Stop-Loss 1.10 × ATR
Take-Profit ATR TP disabled by default (let scaling + trailing manage winners)
Breakeven At ≥ max(1.6R, 1.5R): move SL to BE + 0.06 × ATR
Trailing Stop Starts ≥ 1.5R; distance ≈ 1.25 × ATR with dynamic tightening
Scale-Out At 1.0R close 50% of position
Entry Breakout Requires price beyond prior bar high + 0.12 × ATR (for longs)
Pullback Logic Waits for ≥ 0.10 × ATR retrace and re-confirmation (+0.05 × ATR)
EMA Slope Filter |ΔFastEMA| ≥ 0.12 × ATR
Spread Filters Absolute max spread: 12 points and ≤ 0.10 × ATR
Session Filter Active 08:00–17:00 (server time)
Daily Loss Limit Stop new trades after 2.0% equity drawdown for the day
Trade Frequency Cooldown 8 bars; max 3 trades/day; one trade per bar
Risk Mode Fixed $ or % of equity (defaults: $50 or 0.25%)
Position Limits Single position; or enable multiple (cap with MaxOpenPositions)

Why Traders Choose Sentinel Gold EA

  • Multi-Timeframe Intelligence: H1 EMA trend (and optional H1 MACD) must endorse direction before any H1 trade is allowed.
  • Structure-Aware Breakouts: Long entries require a close above the upper Bollinger Band plus a small ATR-scaled breakout beyond the prior bar high—no blind signals.
  • Volatility Gate: Trades are considered only when BB width expands vs ATR and trend slope is sufficient—filters out chop.
  • Risk-Defined by Design: Lots are computed from stop distance and your chosen risk (fixed $ or % of equity). Hard SL is placed at entry.
  • Autonomous Management: Automatic breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and partial take-profit at 1R let winners breathe while reducing downside.
  • Discipline Enforced: Daily loss cap, session window, spread guards (absolute and ATR-relative), max trades per day, and a cooldown after exits.

How Sentinel Trades (High Level)

  1. Bias Phase: On H1, fast EMA must be above slow EMA for longs (and MACD main > signal if enabled). If not aligned, no trades.
  2. Volatility & Momentum Check: On H1, ADX ≥ 22, BB width ≥ 1.35×ATR, and fast-EMA slope ≥ 0.12×ATR.
  3. Trigger: Price must be above the upper BB and break the prior bar high by ≥ 0.12×ATR (pullback logic can delay until re-confirmation).
  4. Risk & Sizing: With SL at 1.10×ATR, the EA sizes the position from your fixed-$ or %-equity risk, respecting broker min/max/step.
  5. Management: Partial at 1R (50%), breakeven around 1.5R+, and ATR-based trailing that tightens as R-multiple increases. If daily loss cap hits, Sentinel stands down for the rest of the day.

Note: The exact thresholds and sequencing above reflect how the EA operates without exposing proprietary implementation details.

Key Features

  • Gold-First Engineering: Defaults geared to XAUUSD volatility regime; configurable for other symbols.
  • HTF + LTF Alignment: Separate, user-selectable timeframes for bias and execution.
  • Robust Filters: ADX, BB-vs-ATR expansion, EMA slope, ATR-scaled breakouts, session & spread gates.
  • Risk Controls: Fixed $ or %-equity risk; precise lot rounding; hard SL at order time; daily loss limiter.
  • Trade Management: Breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and scale-out at 1R.
  • Operational Discipline: Cooldown after exits, one-trade-per-bar, and a cap on daily trades.
  • Transparent Logging: Clear prints for bar events, checks, triggers, and order results (useful for review and debugging).

Who It’s For

  • Traders who prefer trend-continuation entries over counter-trend fading.
  • Users who value risk-defined sizing and hands-off management.
  • Those who want evidence-based deployment—easy to backtest and forward-test on demo.

Inputs (Client-Facing Overview)

  • Risk: Fixed dollar or % of equity; slippage control; one-trade-per-bar; daily loss cap.
  • Trend & Momentum: EMA method/periods, MACD, ADX threshold, EMA slope filter.
  • Volatility: ATR period; BB period/deviation; BB-vs-ATR width gate; ATR breakout offsets.
  • Execution: Session window, spread guards (absolute & ATR-relative), cooldown, max trades/day, multiple-position toggle.
  • Management: ATR-based SL/TP, breakeven offset, dynamic trailing, and scale-out parameters.

Risk Management Guidance

Start conservatively (e.g., 0.25%–1% equity per trade on gold) and scale only after robust out-of-sample tests and demo forward-tests meet your standards. Gold is volatile; sequences of losses are expected. The EA aims to bound losses and compound asymmetric winners, but drawdowns are part of trading.

Testing & Validation

  • Backtest Broadly: Multiple years and varying conditions (low/high volatility, different sessions).
  • Forward-Test: Run on demo to assess spread, slippage, and execution with your broker.
  • Broker Conditions: Lower spreads and consistent fills materially improve outcomes.

Quick Start

  1. Attach Sentinel Gold EA to an XAUUSD 1H chart.
  2. Set higher-timeframe confirmation to H1 (enable MACD confirm if desired).
  3. Choose your Risk Mode (Fixed $ or % of equity) and set per-trade risk.
  4. Keep default filters (ADX/BB/ATR/slope/breakout) or load the included .set for a ready profile.
  5. Start in Strategy Tester or on a demo account, then calibrate to your broker’s spread/latency.

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join traders using Sentinel Gold EA to navigate XAUUSD with a disciplined, volatility-aware breakout framework. Download, test it for free, and see why Sentinel is a smart way to participate in gold trends.

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

    Önerilen ürünler
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.7 (231)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
    Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
    FREE
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    GridMasterFx MT5
    Sergey Kruglov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
    Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
    Yoann Eugene Legrand
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GridMartDualSide EA – Çift Yönlü Grid ve Gelişmiş Martingale Sistemi Giriş GridMartDualSide EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor olup, yüksek kontrol ve güvenlik ile grid (ızgara) ve martingale stratejilerini kullanmak isteyen traderlar için geliştirilmiştir. Çift yönlü motoru sayesinde, alım (BUY) ve satım (SELL) gridlerini aynı anda ve bağımsız olarak yönetebilir, böylece piyasa hareketlerinden her koşulda faydalanabilirsiniz. Ana Özellikler Çift Yönlü Grid Stratejisi Alım ve
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    Granite Anvil NQ MT5
    Marco Mendez Antuña
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    FSilverTrend
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
    News Trading Ultimate Robot
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    IPgbpusd5
    ANO IDS
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA is recommended for trading GBPUSD M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also has advanced feature
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
    Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu robot, Forex piyasasındaki işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için bu iki popüler göstergeyi kullanır. RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) göstergesi, bir varlığın piyasadaki diğer varlıklara göre göreceli gücünü ölçen bir teknik göstergedir. Bollinger Bands, piyasanın volatilitesini ölçen ve belirli bir varlık için fiyat sınırlarını belirlemeye yardımcı olan bir göstergedir. RSI ve Bollinger Bands göstergelerini kullanan işlem robotu, bu iki göstergenin birlikte kullanımıyla karlı işlem fırsatlarını beli
    VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
    Vyacheslav Scherbak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
    FREE
    The Beta Trader
    Dmitriy Nechaev
    2.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Otomatik alım satımın geleceğini etkilemeye hazır mısınız? Size büyük karlar vaat eden ancak işe yaramayan "kara kutulardan" bıktınız mı? Biz de! İşte bu yüzden, sadece satmakla kalmayıp sizinle birlikte geliştirdiğimiz bir forex botu olan "The Beta Trader" 'ı yarattık. Bunun mükemmel bir ürün olduğunu iddia etmiyoruz. Bunun, mükemmel bir ürün yaratmanın en iyi yolu olduğunu söylüyoruz. "Beta" adı tesadüfi değil; sizi ekibimizin bir parçası olmaya davet ediyoruz. Test edin, deneyimlerinizi payl
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
    YM Bollinger bands EA
    Yassine Mouhssine
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    YM Bollinger bands Pro EA Description: Our trading robot is designed for traders who want a smart automated tool that combines the simplicity of classic strategies with the power of advanced money management. Basic Version (Free/Standard): • Uses Bollinger Bands to detect overbought and oversold levels. • Works with pending order scaling (Martingale strategy) to recover drawdowns and balance risk. • Easy to use and effective on most currency pairs. Pro Version (Paid): • Enhanced accurac
    FREE
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
    Trend Hedge Master MT5
    Arkadii Zagorulko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend Hedge Master MT5: Kanıtlanmış Stratejinin Evrimi Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA, 10 yılı aşkın ticaret deneyimi ile geliştirilen profesyonel bir grid ve hedge sistemidir. Trendleri doğru tespit eder, drawdown’ları yönetir, sermayenizi korur ve Forex major’ları ile altın piyasasında istikrarlı kazanç hedefler. MT5 Sürümünün Avantajları: Gelişmiş Trend Mantığı : Daha doğru sinyaller Akıllı Kurtarma : Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlar, rastgele pozisyon eklemez Aktif Yönetim : Hedging v
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.4 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.28 (58)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    MT4Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 4 - XAUUSD MT4Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a higher‑timeframe trend. It blends a higher‑timeframe bias filter with a lower‑timeframe breakout trigger and wraps it all in disciplined risk control. The result is an automated approach that seeks clean continuation moves while keeping losses predefined. Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. MT4Phoenix supports demo usag
    MT4GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT4GoldProLR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProLR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT4BTCPro
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 4. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose
    MT4SentinelGoldEA
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 4 (XAUUSD-Optimized) Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support. Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, examp
    MT5BTCPro
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor MT5BTCPro - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 5. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. W
    MT5GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5GoldProLR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProLR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 5 - XAUUSD Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of MT5Phoenix will increase x2 with every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $999.99 (limited copies available at this rate) Secure your copy now to lock in the lowest price and enjoy early access to updates and support—don’t miss out! MT5Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt