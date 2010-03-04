MT5SentinelGoldEA

Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 (XAUUSD-Optimized)

Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, example would be EURUSD, however you need to tailor the settings accordingly. Since it was found to be working better with XAUUSD we recommend that, but feel free to play around with settings and optimize for FX if wished.It only participates when trend, momentum, and market structure align across timeframes and volatility conditions. Entries are confirmed by higher-timeframe bias (EMA/MACD), volatility expansion (Bollinger Band width vs ATR), directional momentum (ADX), and a small ATR-based breakout. Risk is pre-defined, position size is computed from the stop distance, and trade management is fully automated with breakeven, trailing and scale-out logic.

Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. Sentinel supports demo usage and is easy to backtest in MT5 Strategy Tester. Validate it on XAUUSD with the included .set file (attached) or adapt to your broker’s conditions. Recommended/Default Profile for XAUUSD Variable Value / Notes Execution Timeframe H1 Higher-TF Confirmation H1 EMA trend; optional H1 MACD confirmation Trade Direction Longs enabled by default; Shorts disabled (can be enabled) MA Method / Periods EMA, Fast=12, Slow=26 Bollinger Bands Period=20, Deviations=2.0 BB Buffer (vs ATR) Midline buffer = 0.30 × ATR Minimum BB Width BBW ≥ 1.35 × ATR (volatility expansion filter) MACD (entry TF) 12/26/9 (main > signal for longs) ADX Filter ADX ≥ 22 ATR (money management) Period=14 Initial Stop-Loss 1.10 × ATR Take-Profit ATR TP disabled by default (let scaling + trailing manage winners) Breakeven At ≥ max(1.6R, 1.5R): move SL to BE + 0.06 × ATR Trailing Stop Starts ≥ 1.5R; distance ≈ 1.25 × ATR with dynamic tightening Scale-Out At 1.0R close 50% of position Entry Breakout Requires price beyond prior bar high + 0.12 × ATR (for longs) Pullback Logic Waits for ≥ 0.10 × ATR retrace and re-confirmation (+0.05 × ATR) EMA Slope Filter |ΔFastEMA| ≥ 0.12 × ATR Spread Filters Absolute max spread: 12 points and ≤ 0.10 × ATR Session Filter Active 08:00–17:00 (server time) Daily Loss Limit Stop new trades after 2.0% equity drawdown for the day Trade Frequency Cooldown 8 bars; max 3 trades/day; one trade per bar Risk Mode Fixed $ or % of equity (defaults: $50 or 0.25%) Position Limits Single position; or enable multiple (cap with MaxOpenPositions)

How Sentinel Trades (High Level)

Bias Phase: On H1, fast EMA must be above slow EMA for longs (and MACD main > signal if enabled). If not aligned, no trades. Volatility & Momentum Check: On H1, ADX ≥ 22, BB width ≥ 1.35×ATR, and fast-EMA slope ≥ 0.12×ATR. Trigger: Price must be above the upper BB and break the prior bar high by ≥ 0.12×ATR (pullback logic can delay until re-confirmation). Risk & Sizing: With SL at 1.10×ATR, the EA sizes the position from your fixed-$ or %-equity risk, respecting broker min/max/step. Management: Partial at 1R (50%), breakeven around 1.5R+, and ATR-based trailing that tightens as R-multiple increases. If daily loss cap hits, Sentinel stands down for the rest of the day.

Note: The exact thresholds and sequencing above reflect how the EA operates without exposing proprietary implementation details.

Key Features

Gold-First Engineering : Defaults geared to XAUUSD volatility regime; configurable for other symbols.

: Defaults geared to XAUUSD volatility regime; configurable for other symbols. HTF + LTF Alignment : Separate, user-selectable timeframes for bias and execution.

: Separate, user-selectable timeframes for bias and execution. Robust Filters : ADX, BB-vs-ATR expansion, EMA slope, ATR-scaled breakouts, session & spread gates.

: ADX, BB-vs-ATR expansion, EMA slope, ATR-scaled breakouts, session & spread gates. Risk Controls : Fixed $ or %-equity risk; precise lot rounding; hard SL at order time; daily loss limiter.

: Fixed $ or %-equity risk; precise lot rounding; hard SL at order time; daily loss limiter. Trade Management : Breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and scale-out at 1R.

: Breakeven, dynamic ATR trailing, and scale-out at 1R. Operational Discipline : Cooldown after exits, one-trade-per-bar, and a cap on daily trades.

: Cooldown after exits, one-trade-per-bar, and a cap on daily trades. Transparent Logging: Clear prints for bar events, checks, triggers, and order results (useful for review and debugging).

Inputs (Client-Facing Overview)

Risk : Fixed dollar or % of equity; slippage control; one-trade-per-bar; daily loss cap.

: Fixed dollar or % of equity; slippage control; one-trade-per-bar; daily loss cap. Trend & Momentum : EMA method/periods, MACD, ADX threshold, EMA slope filter.

: EMA method/periods, MACD, ADX threshold, EMA slope filter. Volatility : ATR period; BB period/deviation; BB-vs-ATR width gate; ATR breakout offsets.

: ATR period; BB period/deviation; BB-vs-ATR width gate; ATR breakout offsets. Execution : Session window, spread guards (absolute & ATR-relative), cooldown, max trades/day, multiple-position toggle.

: Session window, spread guards (absolute & ATR-relative), cooldown, max trades/day, multiple-position toggle. Management: ATR-based SL/TP, breakeven offset, dynamic trailing, and scale-out parameters.

Risk Management Guidance

Start conservatively (e.g., 0.25%–1% equity per trade on gold) and scale only after robust out-of-sample tests and demo forward-tests meet your standards. Gold is volatile; sequences of losses are expected. The EA aims to bound losses and compound asymmetric winners, but drawdowns are part of trading.

Testing & Validation

Backtest Broadly : Multiple years and varying conditions (low/high volatility, different sessions).

: Multiple years and varying conditions (low/high volatility, different sessions). Forward-Test : Run on demo to assess spread, slippage, and execution with your broker.

: Run on demo to assess spread, slippage, and execution with your broker. Broker Conditions: Lower spreads and consistent fills materially improve outcomes.

Quick Start

Attach Sentinel Gold EA to an XAUUSD 1H chart. Set higher-timeframe confirmation to H1 (enable MACD confirm if desired). Choose your Risk Mode (Fixed $ or % of equity) and set per-trade risk. Keep default filters (ADX/BB/ATR/slope/breakout) or load the included .set for a ready profile. Start in Strategy Tester or on a demo account, then calibrate to your broker’s spread/latency.

