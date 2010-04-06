Smart EurUsd Trader
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jayanta Pal
- Sürüm: 1.1
Core Trading Strategy
-
Bollinger Bands Strategy: Multiple strategy modes (0-5) with customizable periods and deviations
-
Grid Trading: Automatic grid position opening with customizable distance and management
-
Money Management: Fixed lots or percentage-based risk management
Risk Management
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable targets in points
-
Monetary Limits: Maximum loss limits and percentage-based stops
-
Trailing Stop: Average trailing stop functionality
-
Spread Control: Maximum spread filtering
Trading Controls
-
Time Filters: Trading hours and day-of-week restrictions
-
Direction Control: Separate buy/sell permissions
-
Position Limits: Maximum number of buy/sell orders
-
Bar-based Trading: One trade per bar option
Advanced Features
-
ATR-based Grid: Dynamic grid spacing using Average True Range
-
Friday Close: Automatic position closing on Fridays
-
Visual Panel: Real-time trading information display
-
Multiple Timeframes: Different timeframes for signals and execution
How to Use:
-
Save the code as Smart EurUsd Trader.mq5 in your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder
-
Compile the EA in MetaEditor
-
Attach to your desired chart
-
Configure the input parameters according to your trading preferences
-
Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 5