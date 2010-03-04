Nova STM Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Stochastic and Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators — blending momentum timing with trend direction for precise trading decisions. This EA acts only when both indicators align, ensuring trades occur during meaningful market moves rather than reacting to every fluctuation.

Instead of chasing every swing, Nova STM Trader filters out weak signals. Trades are executed when Stochastic momentum confirms a potential move and the SMA trend aligns, providing structure, context, and discipline.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova STM Trader:

Stochastic + SMA, Fully Automated

Combines momentum and trend indicators with strict entry and exit rules.

Momentum & Trend Confirmation

Trades only when Stochastic signals align with the SMA direction.

Risk Management Included

Each trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Versatile Market Application

Works effectively on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent

Simple logic, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova STM Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trading based on momentum and trend.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.