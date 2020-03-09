TR Auto Pro

TR-AUTO PRO — CPR Fibonacci (Daily)


Category: Expert Advisor (MT4)

Symbols: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, NAS100, US30

Method: Daily Central Pivot Range (CPR) with Fibonacci extensions

Why TR-AUTO PRO?


TR-AUTO PRO is a clean, lightweight EA that automates a popular intraday structure: Daily CPR with Fibonacci R/S levels.

It focuses on four volatile instruments (Gold, Silver, Nasdaq 100, Dow 30) and keeps logic transparent and configurable—no DLLs, no external files, no hidden restrictions.

  • Daily CPR (Fibo): Calculates PP/BC/TC from the previous day and builds R1–R4 / S1–S4 using Fibonacci ratios.

  • Directional entries: Auto-trade when price breaks TC (buy) or BC (sell) with an adjustable breakout buffer.

  • Risk control: Partial TPs in 3 legs, optional break-even, and step stop-loss that trails logically.

  • Broker-friendly: ECN-safe orders, spread guard, sessions, max-trades/day, anti-130 padding.

  • Market-compliant: Single EX4, Latin inputs, no DLL calls, no external data.

  • Backtest helper: Optional tester mode to generate trades and validate behavior quickly.


🚫 No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

✅ You are in full control of risk and lot sizing.


🔑 Key Inputs at a Glance

  • LotsPerK → Auto lot sizing (e.g., 0.01 per $1,000).

  • FinalTarget → Choose TP: R1/S1 … R4/S4.

  • EntryTriggerMode → ENTRY_TOUCH or ENTRY_CLOSE.

  • BreakBufferPips → Extra confirmation on breakout.

  • NoTradeInsideCPR → Block trades inside CPR zone.

  • EnableBreakEven → Auto move SL to entry point.

  • EnableStepSL → Trail SL step-by-step with CPR/Fibo levels.

  • UsePartialTP → Split exits across TP1–TP3.

  • BlockOnHighSpread → Avoid bad entries when spread is high.

  • Daily & Weekly Guards → Protect account with loss limits.

  • EnableSessions → Trade only in chosen market sessions.


Key Features

  • Symbols: Gold, Silver, Nasdaq, Dow (auto-normalizes broker suffixes).

  • Entries: ENTRY_TOUCH or ENTRY_CLOSE with breakout buffer.

  • Money management: Fixed lots via LotsPerK (e.g., 0.01 per $1,000 balance).

  • Protections: Spread limits, ECN stop/TP attach, daily/weekly loss guards, sessions, max trades/day.

  • Visuals: CPR zone, BC/TC, R/S levels plotted on chart.

  • Inputs: All parameters in Latin characters for clarity and compliance.

Investment-Oriented Approach


TR-AUTO PRO is not built to scalp every tick or open trades daily.

It is tailored for swing and position-style investors who want exposure to Gold, Silver, Nasdaq, and Dow without the stress of constant manual management.

  • Not every day will open trades – the EA patiently waits for high-probability CPR/Fibonacci breakouts.

  • Long-term stability – structured logic, no over-leverage, no risky grids.

  • Peace of mind – the EA manages entries and exits logically, reducing emotional decisions.


👉 Perfect for investors who:

  • Don’t want to micromanage every candle.

  • Prefer structured trades on key markets.

  • Value capital preservation and controlled exposure.

Important Note on Backtesting


Backtests are for demonstration only. They do not reflect live conditions such as variable spreads, slippage, liquidity, or news volatility.

Results in Strategy Tester are not guarantees of future performance. Always forward-test on a demo account before going live.

Quick Start

  1. Attach to chart on Gold, Silver, Nasdaq, or Dow (any timeframe; levels come from D1).

  2. Start with demo account, spread ≤ your MaxSpreadPips.

  3. Example settings: ENTRY_TOUCH, BreakBufferPips = 0.5–1.5, LotsPerK = 0.01.

  4. Forward-test until comfortable with broker execution and costs.

Support & Community


📢 Telegram: t.me/TR_app_kw

📸 Instagram: instagram.com/tradingroom_kw

🎥 TikTok: tiktok.com/@tradingroom_kw


We’re happy to help with setup questions. Please include broker, symbol, timeframe, and a screenshot when asking for support.

Disclaimer


Trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits. Past results or backtests are not reliable indicators of future performance. Use at your own discretion and always test on demo first.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Göstergeler
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt