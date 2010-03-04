YM ADX Pro EA


📊 ADX – Average Directional Index



The Average Directional Index (ADX) measures the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction (up or down).


  • Ranges from 0 to 100.
  • Above 25: Indicates a strong trend (bullish or bearish).
  • Below 20: Indicates a weak or ranging market.



💡 Role in trading: ADX does not show the direction, but rather the power of the trend. It’s used to confirm whether a signal (from RSI or Bollinger Bands) is worth following, ensuring that trades are made only in markets with sufficient momentum.


Video YM ADX Pro EA
