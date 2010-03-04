⚡ EMA BB Fusion EA





This Expert Advisor achieved a 45% win rate with a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio based on backtesting results with CORRECT SETTINGS. For example, over 100 trades, with an average loss of $100 and an average win of $200, the strategy produced:





45 winning trades × $200 = $9,000

55 losing trades × $100 = -$5,500

Net profit = $3,500





EMA BB Fusion EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precision, adaptability, and risk control in one automated system. It combines the power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify strong momentum setups and manage trades with advanced risk management features.

🔑 Key Features:

EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bullish and bearish momentum shifts with confirmation filters.

Bollinger Band Integration – Adds volatility-based confirmation for higher probability entries.

Dynamic Risk-Reward – Adjustable Risk:Reward ratio ensures flexibility in trade planning.

Lot Validation – Automatically adapts lot sizes to broker requirements.

Trailing Stop System – Protects profits once price moves in your favor.

Multi-Symbol Support – Works across different forex pairs and assets.

Broker Compatibility – Supports netting and hedging accounts with auto-adjustment.

⚙️ Customizable Parameters:

Lot size, slippage, and trade limits per symbol

EMA periods and separation filter

Bollinger Bands period and deviation

Minimum Stop Loss distance and custom SL/TP rules

Optional trailing stop activation

📈 Why Choose This EA?

This EA is built for both new traders seeking automation and experienced traders who want a reliable, rules-based strategy. Its design ensures flexibility while maintaining strict money management principles, making it a robust tool for various market conditions.

📝 Recommendations:

Use on a demo account first to test broker compatibility and optimize settings.

Best suited for major forex pairs on low-spread brokers.

Adjust Risk:Reward and trailing stop settings to fit your personal trading style.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This EA does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not represent future results. Trading is risky—use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.