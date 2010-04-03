TurboTrend Market Structure GEN
- Göstergeler
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
TurboTrend Market Structure GEN
Developer: Gede Egi
Overview
TurboTrend Market Structure GEN is an all-in-one visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines two powerful technical analysis systems into a single comprehensive tool. It is designed to provide a complete market view by identifying trend direction through the TurboTrend module while simultaneously mapping key market structures (BOS, CHoCH, Supply/Demand Zones) using Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This makes it ideal for traders who want to combine trend confirmation with advanced price action analysis.
Key Features
-
Dual System in One Indicator: Combines a trend-following signal system (TurboTrend) with market structure mapping (Market Structure) for deeper analysis.
-
Automatic Trend Identification & Signals: Automatically colors candles based on trend, generates entry signals when trends change, and provides Take Profit signals when momentum is likely exhausted.
-
Market Structure (SMC) Mapping: Automatically plots Swing Highs & Lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Supply/Demand Zones.
-
Real-Time Info Dashboard: A compact on-chart panel displays key detected levels and can be minimized to keep the chart clean.
-
Comprehensive Notification System: Alerts via pop-up, push notifications to mobile, and email when new TurboTrend signals appear.
Indicator Components
This indicator consists of two main modules working synergistically:
-
TurboTrend Module
A volatility-based trend-following system that delivers clear visual signals:
-
Colored Candles: Candles turn green/blue during bullish trends and red during bearish trends, giving instant trend visualization.
-
Entry Arrows: Arrows appear below price when the trend shifts bullish and above price when the trend shifts bearish.
-
Take Profit (TP) Arrows: Small dot-shaped arrows suggest potential Take Profit points when price extends too far from the average, indicating possible retracement.
-
Reaction Lines: When a new trend signal appears, the indicator automatically draws a horizontal line. This acts as a key support/resistance level for monitoring potential retests or breakouts.
-
-
Market Structure Module
This module analyzes price action to map the “framework” of the market using Smart Money Concepts:
-
Swing Highs & Lows (H/L): Automatically marks significant swing points.
-
BOS & CHoCH: Detects and labels Break of Structure (BOS) during trend continuation and Change of Character (CHoCH) when signs of reversal appear.
-
Supply & Demand Zones: Plots Supply zones around Swing Highs and Demand zones around Swing Lows, highlighting areas where institutions are likely placing orders.
-
0.5 Retracement Level: Option to display the 50% retracement level of each swing move, often seen as the equilibrium point.
-
Dashboard & Notifications
-
Dashboard: An on-chart panel summarizes in real-time the critical levels identified by both modules, such as Reaction Lines and the latest Supply & Demand Zones.
-
Notifications: Never miss a signal. Enable alerts to get instant notifications on your MT5 platform or directly on your phone whenever a new TurboTrend entry or TP signal is detected.