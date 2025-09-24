Autonomo ia

Autonomous Multi-Timeframe Trading System

This automated trading system is designed to operate intelligently in the financial markets, simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes (from 1 minute up to 1 day) to identify high-probability opportunities.

Main Features:
Multi-timeframe Analysis: Operates in coordination across 7 different timeframes, prioritizing the most consistent signals
Confirmation System: Uses a triple-filter method and internal mathematical calculations to validate trades, avoiding false signals
Smart Risk Management: Automatically adjusts position size according to available capital and configured risk
Advanced Protection: Dynamic trailing stop system that safeguards profits and adjusts targets based on market volatility
Market Filter: Incorporates a momentum indicator to avoid trading in indecisive market zones
Background Processing: The EA runs confirmation calculations in the background—comparing data across multiple timeframes, evaluating momentum and volatility, and then deciding if the signal is robust. These processes are invisible to the human eye (executed in milliseconds using both historical and live data).

Competitive Advantages:
Flexible Configuration: Adaptable to different trading styles (conservative, moderate, or aggressive)
Automated Management: Once configured, it operates fully autonomously
Self-Optimization: Adjusts its internal parameters based on recent performance
Compatibility: Works with any currency pair and other financial instruments
Control Panel: Integrated visual interface showing real-time trade status

For traders seeking:
• Consistent trading discipline
• Objective market analysis
• Professional risk management
• Multi-timeframe trading without complications

The system is designed to run 24/7, identifying opportunities in both trending and ranging markets, with a strong emphasis on capital protection.

Risk Conditions — Honest and Clear
The EA is not a guarantee of profits: past performance does not ensure future results. No system is infallible. In practice, it has demonstrated strong efficiency, but its main vulnerabilities include:
· Market manipulation in low-liquidity environments or abnormal spreads: highly targeted orders from large participants can trigger moves beyond the EA’s evaluation.
· Gaps and high-impact news events causing instant price breaks.
· Lack of liquidity (e.g., during closed sessions or exotic assets) that may prevent execution at the expected price.

That said, under normal market conditions and with sufficiently liquid instruments, the EA seeks to reduce the probability of losses through multiple confirmations and adaptive stop management. It is important to understand: the most frequent and persistent risks beyond normal management typically come from market manipulation or extreme events that disrupt the micro-liquidity environment.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities:
· Platform: MetaTrader 5
· Supported Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
· Instruments: any symbol
· Operating Modes: Buy Only / Sell Only / Both
· Order Safety: automatic control and comments on each order to avoid duplicates and facilitate auditing

A package with optimized parameters for each timeframe can also be prepared according to your preference.


