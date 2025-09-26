This Expert Advisor was developed by me after extensive testing and continuous adjustments.

Main features of MidasScalper Pro

• Capital Safety

The system does not use risky methods such as grid or martingale.

• Transparency

You can monitor in real time how the model “thinks” and what probability it assigns to each trade (BUY/SELL).

It is also possible to configure whether it will trade with or against the trend.

• Fundamentals

Operates in a full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.

You decide whether it should run 24 hours a day or only during specific sessions.

Based on Smart Money Concepts and indicators such as EMA.

Getting started (takes only 1 minute):

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart. Set the risk — I recommend starting with 0.01 and then increasing. Minimum deposit: $100. Recommended: $500 Leverage: 1:500. Choose the model that best fits your profile. A detailed description of each model is provided below.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me — I will be happy to guide you on setup and risk management.

Don’t forget to enable Auto-Trading. VPS is highly recommended.

Important points before purchasing

Stop Loss can be adjusted according to your preference and does not indicate a malfunction of the system.

Profitability should be evaluated over longer periods, such as a full month, rather than just a few days.

In the world of algorithmic trading, it’s easy to be impressed by EAs that show “perfect” equity curves.

The MidasScalper Pro was not designed to shine only in flawless backtests, but to deliver solid and consistent performance in real, unpredictable markets.