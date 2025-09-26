MidasScalper Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Azulae Melo De Araujo Junior
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This Expert Advisor was developed by me after extensive testing and continuous adjustments.
Main features of MidasScalper Pro
• Capital Safety
The system does not use risky methods such as grid or martingale.
• Transparency
You can monitor in real time how the model “thinks” and what probability it assigns to each trade (BUY/SELL).
It is also possible to configure whether it will trade with or against the trend.
• Fundamentals
Operates in a full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.
You decide whether it should run 24 hours a day or only during specific sessions.
Based on Smart Money Concepts and indicators such as EMA.
Getting started (takes only 1 minute):
-
Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart.
-
Set the risk — I recommend starting with 0.01 and then increasing. Minimum deposit: $100. Recommended: $500
-
Leverage: 1:500.
-
Choose the model that best fits your profile. A detailed description of each model is provided below.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me — I will be happy to guide you on setup and risk management.
Don’t forget to enable Auto-Trading. VPS is highly recommended.
Important points before purchasing
-
Stop Loss can be adjusted according to your preference and does not indicate a malfunction of the system.
-
Profitability should be evaluated over longer periods, such as a full month, rather than just a few days.
-
In the world of algorithmic trading, it’s easy to be impressed by EAs that show “perfect” equity curves.
-
The MidasScalper Pro was not designed to shine only in flawless backtests, but to deliver solid and consistent performance in real, unpredictable markets.
Preços
Compra:
Para equilibrar os interesses tanto do comprador quanto do vendedor, o preço aumentará gradualmente.
|
Preço
|
Copy
|
50 USD
|
PROMO EXPIRES 09/29
|
99 USD
|
5
|
149 USD
|
10
|
249 USD
|
15
|
399 USD
|
30
|
599 USD
|
50
