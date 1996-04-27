Triple Chart Navigator MT5

With Triple Chart Navigator, traders can scroll through the Market Watch quickly on three synchronized minicharts. Navigate symbols using keyboard keys or on-chart buttons, and open any chart instantly with a single click.


Key Features

Three Customizable Mini-Charts — Scroll the market watch quickly on three charts at once.
Fast Navigation — scroll through up to 150 Market Watch symbols with arrow keys or on-chart buttons.
One-Click Expand — open any mini-chart into a full chart instantly.


    How It Works

    1. Open a clean chart (no indicators or EAs) and attach Triple Chart Navigator.
    2. Resize the mini-charts panel — just drag the sub-window border upward to expand.
    3. Make sure the chart is active (in front) when scrolling using keys — otherwise arrow keys won’t work.


    Automatic Light/Dark Mode

    The tool automatically detects the chart background color and adjusts the panel color scheme (light or dark) for optimal visibility.


    Input Settings

    Quick overview of inputs that may require explanation.

    Max Symbols in Panel – Defines how many symbols can appear in the panel. The order of symbols follows the Market Watch list.

    Symbol Name Display – Attempts to remove prefixes, infixes, or suffixes added by brokers for a cleaner display of symbol names. (Beta feature)

    Template for New Chart – Applies a chosen chart template when opening a new chart via the button click. Enter the full template name, including extension.


    Notes & Limitations

    Strategy Tester: Triple Chart Navigator cannot be used in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
    Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.



