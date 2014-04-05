Shifted EMA Support

Shifted EMA Support is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator based on the proven principles of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with Average True Range (ATR) for dynamic support levels. The indicator provides accurate LONG signals, including suggested close points, allowing you to capitalize on price bounces fromsupport. You can trade confidently even on the go, following clear visual cues on your chart.


LIVE SIGNALS : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333198?


The indicator is straightforward to use. Simply attach it to your chart (works best on timeframes below H4 for signals), and it will plot a shifted EMA line that acts as a dynamic support. This line functions like a trampoline for the price, where dips touch or briefly breach it before bouncing back up. The indicator continuously analyzes the market and detects optimal entry points. Long signals appear as arrows and "Long" labels when the price returns above the line after a qualifying drop—helping you avoid false signals by confirming a genuine rebound. Additionally, it marks close points after a series of bullish candles, showing "close long 100%" at peak levels to secure profits.

With EMA Support, you get real-time trading guidance as if a seasoned volatility expert is advising you on every move. The best part? You don't need deep knowledge of EMA or ATR calculations—the indicator handles all the analysis for you.


Recommendations

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended), also working on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1).

  • Pairs: Any

  • Account Type: Any.

  • Broker: Any.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.


Önerilen ürünler
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Hybrid trend impulse indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
The Hybrid Trend Impulse indicator is an advanced tool that combines modern approaches to trend and impulse analysis, offering unique capabilities for effective deposit management. Key advantages of the HybridTrendImpulse_indicator: Nonlinear dynamics: The method of interaction between opening prices forms a unique nonlinear model that is particularly sensitive to significant price fluctuations, increasing their significance and making the indicator ideal for working in high volatility conditio
SQN Max indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Sqn Max Indicator Sqn Max is an exclusive indicator to trade the market with high effectiveness. The indicator is based on price action, volatility and trend. This indicator is as simple as possible but not too simple. The indicator can generate alerts to ease the trading process. You don't have to stay all day in front of your screen. The indicator can be used with any class of assets and with any time frame. It is possible to achieve better results trading our list of selected assets. We achi
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Smart Arrows
Thabang John Wotsa
Göstergeler
Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity).
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Robot Rsi Ema Mfi
Ryszard Kadow
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot usage: RSI, EMA, MFI to open trade.  RSI — Relative Strength Index — is an indicator created by Welles Wilder. The main objective for this indicator is to measure the strength of an instrument now against its history. To do it, the indicator compares price changes of up days to down days. The RSI indicator is a momentum as it shows the velocity of the upward or downward market movement, is an oscillator as it is bounded and oscillates between 0 and 100 level, and is a leading indicator as
PipFinite Binary Options PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.29 (14)
Göstergeler
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
Göstergeler
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
VSA target
Evgenii Bazhenov
Göstergeler
Vsa'nın amacı Gösterge, profesyonel alıcıyı veya profesyonel satıcıyı grafikte VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) sistemini kullanarak tanımlar ve bu çubuklara (mumlara) ve hedef seviyelere göre bir eğilim destek bölgesi oluşturur.  Özellikler: 1. Bu göstergede, yalnızca profesyonel alıcının veya profesyonel satıcının tanımlanacağı ve her iki profesyonel katılımcının aynı anda tanımlanacağı bir mod seçebilirsiniz. 2. Destek bölgesini ve hedef seviyelerini belirlemek için sembol üzerindeki herhangi bi
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Göstergeler
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Göstergeler
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
The Ghost
Rares Cristian Dumitrache
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading game with   TheGhost . Engineered for traders who demand excellence, TheGhost combines cutting-edge algorithms with meticulous coding to deliver exceptional profitability and unmatched performance in the dynamic world of financial markets. Key Features: Comprehensive Risk Management Protect your investments with TheGhost’s sophisticated risk management protocols. Automated Trade Execution Eliminate emotional trading and ensure swift execution with TheGhost’s fully automated
Universal System Forex
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Göstergeler
Hello community, on this occasion I'm here to introduce you to Universal Professional Trading System MAIN PURPOSE This is an advanced and universal technical indicator designed to work in any market (Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, etc.) and any timeframe. It's not an EA that trades automatically, but rather a comprehensive analysis and signals system. KEY FEATURES 1. AUTOMATIC SYMBOL DETECTION Automatically identifies asset types (Forex, Gold, Silver, Crypto, JPY pairs) Automatically
RMA Signal Indicator MT5
Noman Rasheed
Göstergeler
The "RMA Signal Indicator MT5" refers to an indicator called "RMA" (Running Moving Average) Signal Indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. The RMA is a variation of the Moving Average indicator that emphasizes recent price data. The specific details and functionality of the "RMA Signal Indicator MT5" may depend on the developer or the version you are using. However, in general, here is a general approach to using a signal indicator like RMA on the MT5 platfor
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Göstergeler
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Kingtrend
Antonio Blazquez
Göstergeler
KingTrend — Price Action Trend Analysis Tool KingTrend is a trend-following indicator based on long-standing price action principles involving Highs, Lows, Open, and Close. The logic behind this tool comes from concepts passed on to me by my mentor and translated into code for consistent structure recognition. Features: Identifies market structure using price action logic Detects trend direction and key turning points Marks Higher Highs, Lower Lows, and extensions Suitable for discretionary or
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Ava 3
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AvA 3 SET files AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions. At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Göstergeler
SlopeChannelB – fiyat hareket kanalını eğimli bir şekilde oluşturan teknik analiz aracı, piyasa durumunu değerlendirme ve ticaret sinyalleri bulma konusunda benzersiz fırsatlar sunar. Göstergenin ana özellikleri: Eğimli fiyat hareket kanalı : Gösterge, potansiyel tersine dönüş noktalarını veya trendin devamını gösterebilecek destek ve direnç seviyelerini görselleştirmeye yardımcı olur. Farklı çizgi renkleri ve arka plan vurgulaması : Eğimli destek ve direnç seviyeleri farklı renklerde göste
Orderblocks ICT Levels
Philip Esterhuizen
Göstergeler
ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Göstergeler
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Black horse indicator MT5
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
"Black Horse" göstergesinin amacı, fiyat hareketleri ile VWAP göstergesi arasındaki sapmaları belirlemektir. Potansiyel yanlış sapmaları filtrelemek ve yüksek kaliteli, doğru uyarıları göstermek için filtreleri kullanır. Ayı sapmaları, mumun üzerindeki kırmızı noktalarla gösterilirken, boğa sapmaları mumun altındaki yeşil noktalarla temsil edilir. Temel sapma filtresi, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve gözden geçirme dönemi içindeki önceki mumların fiyat hareketine odaklanmaktadır. Sapmalar, gö
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Grafik analiz için gösterge. Ana Japon şamdan kalıplarını grafikte işaretler. Şu anda, tüccar için aşağıdaki kalıp seti mevcuttur:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami;  - Bearish/Bullish Harami Cro
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt