Shifted EMA Support is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator based on the proven principles of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) combined with Average True Range (ATR) for dynamic support levels. The indicator provides accurate LONG signals, including suggested close points, allowing you to capitalize on price bounces fromsupport. You can trade confidently even on the go, following clear visual cues on your chart.





The indicator is straightforward to use. Simply attach it to your chart (works best on timeframes below H4 for signals), and it will plot a shifted EMA line that acts as a dynamic support. This line functions like a trampoline for the price, where dips touch or briefly breach it before bouncing back up. The indicator continuously analyzes the market and detects optimal entry points. Long signals appear as arrows and "Long" labels when the price returns above the line after a qualifying drop—helping you avoid false signals by confirming a genuine rebound. Additionally, it marks close points after a series of bullish candles, showing "close long 100%" at peak levels to secure profits.

With EMA Support, you get real-time trading guidance as if a seasoned volatility expert is advising you on every move. The best part? You don't need deep knowledge of EMA or ATR calculations—the indicator handles all the analysis for you.





Recommendations

Timeframe: H1 (recommended), also working on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1).

Pairs: Any

Account Type: Any.

Broker: Any.

Minimum Deposit: $100.



