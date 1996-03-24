Tec La Strins Aur

I present the Tec La Strns Aur advisor - this is the automation of a complex manual strategy, a strategy based on a structural and volumetric pattern, in short, the Fibrnachi ratio and tick volume are used

The advisor is clearly divided into two different strategies, this is necessary to cover two ranges of market conditions. It is impossible to automate a trading strategy 100% due to its complexity, so the advisor's performance is currently less than 50% compared to a professional trader's trading. If possible, I will work on the advisor, and for those who want to try one of the first versions, I put it on the market.

When creating the advisor, many years of experience in studying tick and real volume and its impact on the market structure were used. Each transaction has a fixed stop loss and adaptive take profit.

The advisor does not use grids, martingale or averaging. All transactions are opened on a pattern signal, maximum simplicity and reliability.

Only gold!

Test on a real account with a history quality of 90%, the chart time frame is not important, use whatever is convenient for you, the advisor uses two time frames H1 and M5 regardless of the set one. Use leverage from 1:300 and higher. Also test strategies separately for a better understanding of their trading styles, each strategy can be disabled, for testing, use the parameter settings from the last screenshot.

Please note that the screenshots show the results of trading with a fixed lot! When increasing the lot as the balance increases, the results will be several times greater.

The recommended minimum deposit is 600$.

Write to me if you have questions or need help in choosing the optimal risk.