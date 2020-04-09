Energy Gold

Energy Gold – Fully Automated Trading Solution

Energy Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments.

Whether you are just getting started or already experienced, Energy Gold EA offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.

 Key Advantages


- Plug-and-Play Setup – Minimal configuration required.

- Universal Compatibility – Works with any financial instrument.

- Beginner-Friendly, Professional-Grade – Simple to use, yet powerful enough for experienced traders.

- Multiple Trading Styles – Supports trend-following and counter-trend strategies.

- Advanced Averaging Options – Includes smart and partial averaging modes for dynamic position management.

- Full Cost Awareness – Automatically accounts for spreads, fees, and swaps.

- Optimizable – Can be fine-tuned in the built-in Strategy Tester for best results.

- Timeframe Flexibility – Capable of operating on all timeframes.


⚙️ Risk Management

Energy Gold provides customizable risk-control settings, allowing you to adjust position sizing and exposure based on your preferred risk tolerance. Simply set your desired risk level, and the EA will handle the rest.


Recommended Settings

- Symbols: XAUUSD (though the EA can technically run on any pair).

-Timeframe: M5

- Account Type: ECN

 With Energy Gold, you don’t need to spend countless hours tweaking parameters. Just install, set your risk preference, and let the system work for you. A reliable choice for traders who want both simplicity and advanced capabilities in one tool.


Önerilen ürünler
Gold Scalper VR
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Scalper VR   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions. Advantages Easy to configure Suitable for beginners and professionals It can work with any financial instr
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Uzman Danışmanlar
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Forex Edge EA
Carlo Forni
Uzman Danışmanlar
FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways: • Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow; • Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow; • Mode Manually
Lock balancer
Vadim Zotov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking. Principle of operation Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or severa
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
Baby Shark Trader
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Gold Scalping Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below an
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
The Gold Breaker
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
ForexGod GBPUSD
Raphael Schwietering
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FOREXGOD is an intelligent automated Expert Advisor with different powerful strategies in one ea which is working on different pairs. It is working with its own complex algorithm combines with some indicators and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to get opportunities to entry and exit.   Entry and exit logic operates on  Bar Close only .This filters market noise, dramatically speeds up optimizations, avoids stop loss hunting, and ensures proper operation at any broker with a reasonable spread. The E
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
Baby Pips Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor Baby Pips Scalper is programmed with advanced and unique algorithms in our latest generation of automated trading robots. The EA analyzes price volatility and searches for quality trading patterns to trigger open and close signals for trades. The EA strategy combines scalping with Trailing to optimize performance. Positions can also be closed by signal patterns before hitting Stop Loss, so Stop Loss can be set to a higher value for more flexibility of the strategy. The EA has been
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
Oil XTrender
Tatarudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oil XTrender Oil XTrender is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading crude oil instruments , such as XTIUSD or WTICOUSD . It features strict signal confirmation using candlestick behavior , combined with an adaptive averaging and take profit system tailored for trending and volatile conditions. Although optimized for crude oil with 2-digit pricing , Oil XTrender can be used on other instruments after proper backtesting and parameter tuning . The price of this EA will b
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
New Stable Profit MaxTrio
Boris Sklyaruk
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multicurrency version, trading is recommended for currency pairs: AUDCAD      GBPCAD      EURGBP EURUSD AUDNZD The EA has been working on real accounts since 2017. Trading is based on corrective trend movements, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes according to the author's formula. Series of positions have a common take profit, which is based on the statistics of corrective movements of this trading instrument. For each currency pair, its own trading strat
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Gold Heavy
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Heavy   is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for   trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The system focuses on capturing   medium-term impulse price movements   and executes trades   only when a clear trend is identified , ensuring precision and consistency. With its   proprietary filtering algorithm ,  Gold Heavy  effectively eliminates false signals, providing  optimal entry points  for potentially higher profits. Usage Tips   No dangerous trading strategies   – No Martinga
Gold Community
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Community   is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader. This is a completely new approach to trading. During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. Gold Community   uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working imme
Gold Trading EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trading EA  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Gold Trading EA  is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It ana
Gold Expert VR
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
Elvish Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elvish Gold   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Elvish Gold  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recognizes th
Asisster Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximize Your Profits with Asisster Gold – The Advanced Scalping Forex Robot Asisster Gold   is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures   maximum profitability   while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by  Asisster Gold  is assigned its own  stop-loss level , managed effectively with a  Trailing Stop , offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies. After
Gold Promotion
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Promotion   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Gold Promotion  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recogni
Virtual Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 timeframe. The trading so
Ultimate Scalper EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  GBPUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Ultimate Scalper  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Ultimate Scalper  you can instantly start trading, a wor
Positive Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Positive Gold  EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  XAUUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using   Positive Gold  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like   Positive Gold  you can instantly start trading, a working
Protocol Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Protocol Gold  is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on   XAUUSD . Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,   Protocol Gold  recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on
Gold Assassin
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Assassin   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Gold IBM
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold IBM  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies . The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direc
Gold Balance
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Balance   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt