Introduction to FxGrowthCAN

FxGrowthCAN is built on an exceptionally detailed and precise algorithm designed to calculate the overall risk ratio of an account and each trading symbol. The key advantage of this method lies in its ability to determine the optimal lot size and maximum number of orders to execute, while selecting entry points that minimize the risk of high drawdown. This strategy is recommended to use for moderately volatile assets such as cross currency pairs (e.g., AUDCHF, EURCHF, NZDJPY, AUDCAD, ...) while adhering to strict account protection steps. The system can run simultaneously on 8-10 symbols, ensuring steady profits while keeping risks within acceptable limits.

Account balance: from 1.000 USD upto 10K.

Timeframe: M5 is reccommended.

Min volume is 0.01L.

Symbols at same time: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, EURCHF, NZDJPY. AUDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, ... less than or equal 10 is good enough.

Important note: Do not trade USD symbols. XAU, Crypto or any highly volatile symbol.

Explanation of Inputs:

Timeframe: sellect 5-Minutes.

Max risk: Auto means EA automatic limit the risk or can sellect from 10% - 100% risk of account balance (50% is good enough).

Segment quantity: Auto or sellect from 6 to 12, the higher number means the smaller distance between orders.

Initial volume: Auto means EA decides that first order volume by the risk; if manual sellected by user means the first order volume is fixed.

Max quantity: Auto means EA decides that max quantiy of orders of each order type; if manual sellected by user means EA will follow that number.

Stoploss mode: Turn off means not applied; or sellect by Symbols, Account or Both, which means that EA will close all orders when loss hits target loss.

SL rate: Sellect from -5% to -35% if above mentioned Stoploss mode is activated.

Liquidate rate: Sellect from 2% to 20% to allow EA to close all orders when the accumulative profit hits that rate target. This action is to liquidate remaining orders and be ready to start new round.

If you have any question, please do not hesitate to send me a message.