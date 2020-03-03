FxGrowthCAN

Introduction to FxGrowthCAN

FxGrowthCAN is built on an exceptionally detailed and precise algorithm designed to calculate the overall risk ratio of an account and each trading symbol. The key advantage of this method lies in its ability to determine the optimal lot size and maximum number of orders to execute, while selecting entry points that minimize the risk of high drawdown. This strategy is recommended to use for moderately volatile assets such as cross currency pairs (e.g., AUDCHF, EURCHF, NZDJPY, AUDCAD, ...) while adhering to strict account protection steps. The system can run simultaneously on 8-10 symbols, ensuring steady profits while keeping risks within acceptable limits.

Account balance: from 1.000 USD upto 10K.

Timeframe: M5 is reccommended.

Min volume is 0.01L.

Symbols at same time: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, EURCHF, NZDJPY. AUDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, ... less than or equal 10 is good enough. 

Important note: Do not trade USD symbols. XAU, Crypto or any highly volatile symbol. 

Explanation of Inputs:

  • Timeframe: sellect 5-Minutes.
  • Max risk: Auto means EA automatic limit the risk or can sellect from 10% - 100% risk of account balance (50% is good enough).
  • Segment quantity: Auto or sellect from 6 to 12, the higher number means the smaller distance between orders.
  • Initial volume: Auto means EA decides that first order volume by the risk; if manual sellected by user means the first order volume is fixed.
  • Max quantity: Auto means EA decides that max quantiy of orders of each order type; if manual sellected by user means EA will follow that number.
  • Stoploss mode: Turn off means not applied; or sellect by Symbols, Account or Both, which means that EA will close all orders when loss hits target loss.
  • SL rate: Sellect from -5% to -35% if above mentioned Stoploss mode is activated.
  • Liquidate rate: Sellect from 2% to 20% to allow EA to close all orders when the accumulative profit hits that rate target. This action is to liquidate remaining orders and be ready to start new round.

If you have any question, please do not hesitate to send me a message.

SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
GOLD TRADING EA - OPTIMIZED SOLUTION FOR XAU/USD BUY STRATEGIES Usage Conditions: Feature Details Exclusive to XAU/USD Operates   only with Gold/USD , leveraging gold's unique volatility patterns. Unidirectional Buy Strategy Enters   BUY orders exclusively   when technical criteria converge, ensuring trend-aligned execution. Peak Performance in Uptrends Maximizes profitability during   strong bullish gold markets . KEY ADVANTAGES Benefit Description Simple & User-Friendly Minimal setup.
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Dikkat! Satın aldıktan sonra hemen benimle iletişime geçin; size detaylı talimatlar ve tavsiyeler sağlayayım! Velvet Ace EA — Sizin yerinize işlem yapan zeka Forex dünyasında yeni bir seviyeye hoş geldiniz! Sürekli risk ve belirsizlikten yoruldunuz mu? Velvet Ace EA MT5 ile stresli ve tahmin edilemez sonuçları unutun. Bu yenilikçi otomatik ticaret sistemi, istikrarlı gelir kapılarını aralar ve yatırımınızı güvenilir bir kâr kaynağına dönüştürür! NZDCAD döviz çiftinin grafiğinde danı
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
FREE
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
BitBull EA
Arseny Potyekhin
4.6 (5)
Değerli Trader’lar, En son projemizi size tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. EA BitBull. Gerçek kripto para ticareti şimdi bir gerçeklik haline geldi! Bu strateji o kadar benzersiz ki, yalnızca sınırlı sayıda lisans satmak istiyorum. Bu nedenle satışları sınırlamak için fiyat kademeli olarak artacak. Bir sonraki fiyat 790 USD. Dünyanın dört bir yanındaki saygın ortaklarımızın yardımıyla yenilikçi bir kripto stratejisi geliştirmeyi başardık. Bu strateji trend takip ve ortalamaya dönüş strate
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ve
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Döviz ticareti dünyasındaki güvenilir müttefikiniz Finvesting EA ile Forex yatırımlarınızın tüm potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Bu uzman danışman (EA), Forex yatırımınızı geliştirmek ve finansal hedeflerinize güvenle ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. Canlı performans: Finvesting EA, istikrarlı ticaret ile canlı bir performans geçmişine sahiptir. Gerçek hesap Canlı performans MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/1715664 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/1973370 Finvesting EA'n
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
SP500 Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
SP500 Smart Collector Automated   intraday  t rading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The SP500 Smart Collector advisor was tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index consists of the 505 largest companies in the United States and is growing at an
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Turbo Trending AI
Francesco Ruggero Vescio
Our trading system has been designed to independently make profitable trading decisions, using statistical data to analyze the market and identify opportunities. Artificial intelligence is employed to automate the decision-making process, eliminating the influence of emotions and maximizing profits. We pay close attention to details in managing trading positions, both in terms of size and duration, in order to minimize risk and maximize profits. Our trading system offers a winning combination of
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Stochastic Oscillator PROject mt5
Osama Echchakery
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Stochastic Oscillator PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Stochastic Oscillator indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Stochastic
MarketMaverick I
Themichl LLC
The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It a
Ny Breakout Gold Trading EA
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
İLK İNDİRMEYE 30 TL'YE KADAR BÜYÜK İNDİRİM ÖMÜR BOYU %80'E KADAR VE BİR AY İÇİN %50'YE KADAR   New York Seansı İşlem Robotu – Altın Mumların Avcısı Piyasayı profesyonel bir avcı gibi izleyen bir araç arıyorsanız, bu robot tam size göre tasarlandı! Bu Uzman Danışman, New York seansının başlangıcından itibaren akıllıca çalışmaya başlar. Dahili algoritması şu şekilde tasarlanmıştır: Piyasanın ilk saniyelerinden itibaren mumları sayar. En iyi mumları tespit eder ve ayırır. Piya
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.88 (32)
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA, Aura ticaret sistemleri serisini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura BTC, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, BTCUSD (Bitcoin) döviz çifti ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. 2017'den 2025'e kadar bu çiftler arasında tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale veya ızgara ticareti gibi tehlikeli para
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Insight Investors Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Insight Investor: The Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Bot for Forex Introduction In the dynamic world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience.   Insight Investor   is an advanced multi-currency bot meticulously designed to bring automation and efficiency to your trading activities. This expert advisor leverages cutting-edge algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, all while aiming for consistent performance with controlled ris
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
FXGrowth2 is not an upgrade of the original FXGrowth; rather, it is a version that utilizes the full computational technology of the original, with the key difference being a completely different order entry method. In this version, orders are placed based on trend signals, and only one type of buy or sell order is executed, without mixing buy and sell orders. This helps minimize the drawdown ratio. The FXGrowth2 version still performs well on cross currency pairs with moderate volatility and ca
