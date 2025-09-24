JN GoldSniper
- M Makhfud Junaidi
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 24 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
📌 EA JN GoldSniper
JN GoldSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It applies a strategy based on price levels combined with internal confirmation logic, designed to deliver consistent results across different market conditions.
✨ Key Highlights
-
No AI gimmicks – this EA does not rely on artificial intelligence claims, only a clear and transparent trading logic.
-
No backtest manipulation – the EA does not download external data, alter candles, or use tricks to produce unrealistically good results. Backtest reflects the actual strategy.
-
Single position only – EA opens just one active trade per symbol at a time.
-
No martingale, no hedging, no averaging – risk remains controlled and transparent.
⚡ Main Features
-
Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Works on any timeframe (H1 recommended for best balance).
-
Fully automated: handles entries, exits, stop loss, take profit, and position management.
-
Built-in information panel on the chart: shows balance, lot size, running profit, and position status.
-
Smart reversal system: when a strong opposite signal occurs, the EA closes the current trade and can open a new trade in the opposite direction (still only one trade active).
-
Flexible settings for lot size, SL, TP, slippage, magic number.
-
Compatible with cent, micro, standard, and ECN accounts.
🎯 How It Works
-
Monitors market levels and waits for internal confirmation logic.
-
Opens a single trade when conditions are met.
-
Closes the trade at the target zone or according to risk management rules.
-
If a valid opposite signal appears, the EA closes the old trade and may open a new one.
🔧 Recommended Settings
-
Main pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1 recommended (other timeframes supported)
-
Minimum deposit: $500
-
Recommended deposit: $1000 or more for stable long-term performance
-
Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500 recommended
-
Broker: works with any broker, lower spreads on XAUUSD are preferred
📊 Advantages of This Approach
-
Reliable and trustworthy backtest results (no hidden tricks).
-
Controlled risk with only one trade active at a time.
-
Simple and transparent design — easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.
⚠️ Warning
Backtest results are provided for reference only.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Market conditions may change, and live outcomes can differ from historical testing.