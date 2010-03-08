RenkoFingureURUSD

🎯 Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator for EURUSD

Win/Loss Pattern Analysis + Smart Trade Timing

This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for analyzing EURUSD trends, recognizing patterns, and managing risk. With smart Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make sharper, data-driven decisions.

🌟 Key Features

Hybrid Renko + P&F System

  • Renko: Noise-free price action with green/red blocks
  • Point & Figure: Clear support/resistance levels with X (bullish) and O (bearish) columns

Smart Box Size Calculation

  • Fixed Mode (e.g., 500 pips per box)
  • ATR-Based Mode: Auto-adjusts to market volatility

Moving Average (MA) Filters

  • Add two MAs
  • Get signals from price/MA crosses or MA/MA crosses

Win/Loss Pattern Recognition

  • Detects classic patterns (double tops/bottoms, triangles, etc.)
  • Displays historical success rate & occurrence count
  • Customizable win/loss pattern definitions
  • Alerts for false breakouts

Custom Pattern Detection

  • User-defined sequences of red/green blocks (Renko) or X/O columns (P&F)
  • Save and track performance of your personal patterns

Time-Based Trade Analysis

  • Color-coded high-probability trading hours
  • Tracks win/loss count per starting hour

Dual-Chart Display

  • Main Chart: Switch between Renko & P&F
  • Mini-Chart (Corner): Detailed pattern stats & signals

⚙️ Setup Guide

  • Select Display Mode: Renko (default) or P&F
  • Mini-Chart: Pattern details
  • Adjust Box Size:
    • Fixed: Manual input (e.g., 500 pips)
    • ATR-Based: Customize ATR period
  • Add Moving Averages:
    • Choose type (EMA, SMA, etc.), period, and color
  • Enable Pattern Analysis:
    • Click the "Pattern" button to view stats

📌 Practical Example for EURUSD

Buy Signal:
✅ Green Renko block + Price above MA
✅ P&F "Double Bottom" with 70% historical success rate

Sell Signal:
✅ Red P&F column + Support breakout with false breakout alert

🎯 Why Use This Indicator?

🔹 Saves time with automated analysis
🔹 Reduces noise by focusing on pure price action
🔹 Improves risk management with pattern failure stats
🔹 Optimizes entry timing with hourly performance data



