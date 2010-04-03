Adavanced Astrology Indicator

This indicator is a technical tool based on harmonic approximations of solar and lunar cycles. It does not use exact astronomical positions. This indicator uses mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it does not track exact astronomical positions. Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase. This indicator usesfor trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it. Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase.

The Advanced Astrological Indicator is a market analysis tool that combines astrological cycles (solar and lunar harmonics) with technical session data to provide trading signals. Trading Guide Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764453

Solar Harmonic – measures market momentum based on a repeating cycle linked to the solar rhythm. It is displayed as a line in the indicator window. Lunar Harmonic – measures momentum influenced by lunar cycles and moon phases. Lunar effects are added as a phase offset to adjust the signal. Combined Signal – weighted average of Solar and Lunar harmonics, adjusted by market session activity. This is the main signal traders use for entries and exits. Zero Line – reference at 0.0 to show neutral momentum.

The indicator updates every tick but smooths signals over a user-defined period to reduce noise.

Enhanced Features

Signal Strength Meter : shows confidence in the combined signal (0–100%).

Planetary Weather : interprets market volatility like “Calm,” “Mild,” or “Stormy” based on harmonic differences.

Moon Cycle Progress : visualizes lunar progress (0–100%).

Interactive Dashboard : shows core values, session info, moon phases, next major event, and actionable trading recommendations.

World Clocks : shows time in major markets (London, NYC, Tokyo, Sydney).

Alerts: configurable for desktop, sound, email, and push notifications.

Settings and Groups

1. Timezone Settings

AutoDetectTimezone : automatically detects broker GMT offset.

ManualTimezoneOffset : manually set the GMT offset (-12 to +12).

ShowRealTimeClocks : display major market clocks.

HighlightActiveSession: visually mark active sessions.

2. Oscillator Settings

SolarWeight & LunarWeight : adjust relative influence of each harmonic. Default 0.4 / 0.6.

Smoothing : number of bars used to smooth the combined signal. Higher = smoother but slower response.

OverboughtLevel / OversoldLevel : thresholds for signal extremes (default 70 / -70).

UseMarketSessions: scale signals depending on active session strength.

3. Interactive Features

ShowDashboard : toggle the on-screen dashboard.

ShowAstroCalendar : display upcoming astrological events (e.g., full/new moons).

ShowSignalStrength : display the confidence meter.

ShowTradingHours : show countdown to next session.

PlaySounds : play alert sounds.

ShowPlanetaryWeather : display market volatility status.

ShowLunarCycleProgress: display moon cycle bar.

4. Dashboard Settings

DashboardCorner, X/Y Offset, Size, Theme: adjust placement, size, and colors.

5. Alert Settings

AlertsEnabled, EmailAlerts, PushNotifications : choose which alerts to trigger.

CustomSoundFile: set your preferred alert sound.

How to Use It for Trading

Read the Combined Signal Above Overbought Level → Consider selling.

Below Oversold Level → Consider buying.

Between thresholds → Neutral; wait for a clear signal. Check Signal Strength High confidence (>70%) makes signals more reliable. Observe Market Sessions Signals are stronger during active sessions (London, NY overlap).

Avoid trading in dead/quiet zones. Lunar & Planetary Context Use moon cycle and “Planetary Weather” to anticipate volatility. Use Dashboard Recommendations Dashboard provides action guidance: BUY NOW / SELL NOW / WAIT & WATCH .

Combine with your risk management and stop-loss rules. Alerts Receive immediate notifications when overbought/oversold conditions or high-confidence signals occur.

Helps to react even when away from charts.

Summary:

The Advanced Astrological Indicator gives a unique combination of traditional market timing with astrological cycles, enhanced by session-based adjustments. Traders can use it for trend spotting, anticipating volatility, and timing entries/exits, while the dashboard and alerts ensure you never miss a signal.







