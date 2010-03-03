Pyramid Master EA

ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively.

Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD), it adapts seamlessly to different market conditions, making it suitable for both swing traders and trend-followers.

Key Features

Pyramiding in Profit – adds trades only in the winning direction, compounding gains safely.

Configurable Trade Scaling – control trade levels, step size, lot progression, and risk.

Lot Size Flexibility – use fixed lots or dynamic scaling for aggressive strategies.

Auto & Semi-Auto Modes – let it trade fully automatically or attach it to your manual trades for automated scaling.

Smart Risk Management – integrated SL/TP, trade limits, and account protections.

Works Across Markets – fully optimized for USD FX pairs, Gold, and Cryptos.

Customizable Parameters – adaptable to scalping, day trading, and swing trading styles.

How It Works

The EA opens an initial trade when entry conditions are met. As price moves in your favor, additional positions are pyramided at your configured intervals. Profits expand exponentially while risk remains controlled. Positions are closed either at Take Profit, Stop Loss, or if trend reversal logic is triggered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is this a martingale or grid system?

No – it only adds to profitable trades, never against losses.

Q: What assets can I use it on?

Works best on major Forex pairs, XAUUSD (Gold), and Crypto pairs such as BTCUSD.

Q: Which timeframe is recommended?

Optimized for H1 and H4 swing trading, but also adaptable to M15 for active traders.

Q: Is it beginner-friendly?

Yes – just set your risk, pair, and timeframe. The EA handles the rest.

Q: Can I combine it with manual trading?

Absolutely – you can use it as a semi-automatic trade manager to pyramid your own manual entries.

Why Choose ProfitPyramid X?

Most EAs either gamble with martingale or lock you into rigid grid strategies. ProfitPyramid X is different – it scales positions only when the market is already in your favor, turning strong trends into powerful compounding opportunities.

This makes it safer, smarter, and more profitable in trending markets, while giving you full control over risk and aggressiveness.

Tip: Use ProfitPyramid X on trending pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD) during high-volatility sessions for best results.