Level Up FOREX mt4

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Special launch offer – limited time only.

A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive.
Secure Level Up FOREX at the current price before the next price increase is triggered.
This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies.

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in FOREX price data. The system continuously processes historical and live FOREX price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach FOREX.

Adaptive Strategy:
Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to FOREX’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.


No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features  :

     Stop Loss (SL):

  • Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).                                                                                                                                                

  • Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

  • Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

  • Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points.

     Take Profit (TP):

  • Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

  • Can be enabled or disabled as needed.

     Risk Management:

  • Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

  • Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account.

   Additional Conditions:

  • Limit number of open positions.

  • Spread and margin filters.

In summary:
This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.

     

    


 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a FOREX chart.

  2. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing.

  3. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode.

  4. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.




Der Stable Profit Bot ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor (EA) für den MetaTrader 4. Er handelt Candle Flip Signale (Trendwechsel zwischen bullischen und bärischen Kerzen) und kombiniert diese mit dynamischem Money-Management . Der Bot ist für Trader entwickelt, die eine stabile, risikooptimierte Strategie suchen, ohne selbst ständig vor dem Bildschirm zu sitzen. Dank Trailing Stop , Break-Even Schutz und Verlustkontrolle arbeitet der EA zuverlässig auch in volatilen Marktphasen. Keine ko
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt