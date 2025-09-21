MT4GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT4GoldProLR, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT4GoldProLR?

XAUUSD-Optimized Strategy : Tailored for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.

: Tailored for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy. LOW RISK : You can risk more as the bot is not as aggressive as the HR version

: You can risk more as the bot is not as aggressive as the HR version Dynamic Lot Sizing : Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade & we have added the ability to risk % of the account as well. Recommended 1-10% of your account balance per trade

: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade & we have added the ability to risk % of the account as well. Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT4GoldProLR, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we recommend risking no more than 10% of your account balance per trade . While MT4GoldProLR defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT4GoldProLR is designed for easy testing. Use MT4’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical XAUUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT4GoldProHR Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

Timeframe : Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.

: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals. Risk Control : Configurable risk in $ amount or account balance %. - LOW RISK VERSION

: Configurable risk in $ amount or account balance %. - Platform: MetaTrader 4, Works & Tested for XAUUSD

Important Note: We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering. Recommended Broker: HERE

Get Started Today

Join the growing community of traders using MT4GoldProLR to navigate XAUUSD volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT4GoldProLR is your edge in the market.

Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.