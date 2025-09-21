MT4GoldProLR

MT4GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT4GoldProLR, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT4GoldProLR?

  • XAUUSD-Optimized Strategy: Tailored for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.
  • LOW RISK: You can risk more as the bot is not as aggressive as the HR version
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade & we have added the ability to risk % of the account as well. Recommended 1-10% of your account balance per trade
  • Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT4GoldProLR, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we recommend risking no more than 10% of your account balance per trade. While MT4GoldProLR defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the  RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT4GoldProLR is designed for easy testing. Use MT4’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical XAUUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT4GoldProHR Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

  • Timeframe: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.
  • Risk Control: Configurable risk in $ amount or account balance %. - LOW RISK VERSION
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4, Works & Tested for XAUUSD

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join the growing community of traders using MT4GoldProLR to navigate XAUUSD volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT4GoldProLR is your edge in the market.

    Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

    Önerilen ürünler
    MT4GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    Ant nest 7 in 1
    Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Timeframe:   1H Symbol:   EURUSD Fully automatic EA that has   7 different EAs   packed in one! The different EAs is carefully selected to match eachother. They are all trend following and they all works with different indicators to balance their strength. This EA is made for long term use and works best when the market is stable. This EA has a function so you can sell ALL orders with profit, or over a certain profit with a single click of a button! All settings is pre-defiend , you do not n
    Forex Gump Special
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
    CandleMaster Pro
    Ilia Stavrov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CandleMaster PRO Professional Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor CandleMaster Pro is a unique solution in the field of automated trading. Using advanced neural network technologies, the advisor identifies Japanese candlestick patterns with high accuracy and combines market entry control with integrated technical indicators. This trading expert advisor embodies years of successful trading experience transformed into a precise mathematical algorithm. One of the key advantages of this expert
    Black Max
    Samsul Anwar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
    GodSend
    Giordan Cogotti
    4.33 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GodSend is an Expert Advisor that uses an innovative and unique grid of its kind. Through an advanced algorithm it intercepts the best conditions to enter the market with stop / limit orders in favor of the trends. Some indicators that can be selected in the options such as CCI / MACD / BOLLINGER / RSI offer the possibility to customize each single item according to your trading style, you can choose to enter the market directly or to place orders. The use of the grid is so advanced that the
    FREE
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    TugOfWar
    Erwin Rustandi
    4 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
    FREE
    Pound sterling M5 scalping
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.5 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Oil XTrender
    Tatarudin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Oil XTrender Oil XTrender is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading crude oil instruments , such as XTIUSD or WTICOUSD . It features strict signal confirmation using candlestick behavior , combined with an adaptive averaging and take profit system tailored for trending and volatile conditions. Although optimized for crude oil with 2-digit pricing , Oil XTrender can be used on other instruments after proper backtesting and parameter tuning . The price of this EA will b
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Wolf Stream
    Vadym Nemo
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
    Gold Digging Scalping
    Mir Mostofa Kamal
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
    Doctor
    Andrey Kolmogorov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Alize EA
    Viktor Barilko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
    Multi currency EA
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
    Angel Gold
    Thi Tra Mi Duong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large
    BiBoosterix
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
    Nice Forex Pro
    Phong Vu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "Nice Forex Pro" is particularly effective for the EUR/USD currency pair, which is one of the most popular and liquid pairs in the Forex market. The EA can be optimized for this pair due to several reasons: Why "Nice Forex Pro" is Best for EUR/USD : High Liquidity : The EUR/USD pair is the most traded currency pair in the world, which means it offers high liquidity. This results in tighter spreads and less slippage, making it ideal for automated trading systems like Nice Forex Pro , which rely
    LL Grid EA MT4
    Leopoldo Licari
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
    Max ScalperSpeed
    Paranchai Tensit
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
    Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
    Rene Schulthess
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
    Usdjpy Bands RSI
    ROOTASK Co.,Ltd
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor opens trades based on the Bollinger Bands signals and RSI. But it's not simple. The EA has been developed and optimized for Currency: USD/JPY Timeframe: M15 Indicator parameters Sell Entry Bands - Default value is 2.1. Sell Exit Bands - Default value is 2.3. Buy Entry Bands - Default value is 2.3. Buy Exit Bands - Default value is 2.9. RSI Sell Exit Point - Default value is 10. RSI only Sell Exit Point - Default value is 70. RSI only Buy Exit point - Default value is 10. Se
    Baby Pips Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor Baby Pips Scalper is programmed with advanced and unique algorithms in our latest generation of automated trading robots. The EA analyzes price volatility and searches for quality trading patterns to trigger open and close signals for trades. The EA strategy combines scalping with Trailing to optimize performance. Positions can also be closed by signal patterns before hitting Stop Loss, so Stop Loss can be set to a higher value for more flexibility of the strategy. The EA has been
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    Arrow Constructor
    Anton Nazarov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We present to your attention an expert who trades on indicators! It will become an indispensable assistant in building your trading strategy : it does not matter whether you trade manually or prefer to trust the work of robots — it will be useful for every trader. With it, you can test any arrow indicator , check the effectiveness of signals , and choose the best parameters for the selected instrument. The Expert Advisor trades on the signals of arrow indicators, processes any indicators that
    Advanced Moving Average EA
    Steve Zoeger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Advanced Moving Average Robot (Maab pro 2)   =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on Moving averages ========================================= You can set up which Moving Averages you want to cross. But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals.And also consider the profit when there was a crossover but the market is trading sideways. Maybe better to go for small profit,
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.76 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.39 (36)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.85 (60)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (64)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    GbpUsd Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (91)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.43 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    AI Gold Sniper
    Ho Tuan Thang
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
    Daytrade Pro Algo
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
    Gold Trend Scalping MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
    Dark Gold
    Marco Solito
    4.73 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
    Croesus Gold EA MT4
    Lin Lin Ma
    3.43 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
    M1 Gold Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
    Gold Throne MT4
    DRT Circle
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
    Sequoia v4
    Yvan Musatov
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu fiyata sadece 1/5 kopya kaldı ---> Bir sonraki fiyat 175$ // MT5 sürümü Gold King AI, pekiştirmeli öğrenme kullanarak sağlam ticaret algoritmaları oluşturmak, eğitmek, değerlendirmek ve dağıtmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış açık kaynaklı bir Python çerçevesi olan TensorTrade kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Algoritma, New York ticaret seansı sırasında çalışır. İlgi alanlarını belirlemek için piyasayı birkaç saat analiz ettikten sonra, fiyat bu seviyelere ulaştığında yürürlüğe giren bekleyen emi
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    MT4Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 4 - XAUUSD MT4Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a higher‑timeframe trend. It blends a higher‑timeframe bias filter with a lower‑timeframe breakout trigger and wraps it all in disciplined risk control. The result is an automated approach that seeks clean continuation moves while keeping losses predefined. Try it yourself—don’t take our word for it. MT4Phoenix supports demo usag
    MT4GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT4BTCPro
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT4BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 4. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT4BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose
    MT4SentinelGoldEA
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 4 (XAUUSD-Optimized) Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support. Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, examp
    MT5BTCPro
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5BTCPro - Bitcoin Trading Expert Advisor MT5BTCPro - Master Bitcoin Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5BTCPro , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Bitcoin (BTC) on MetaTrader 5. Built for crypto traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture BTC’s dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5BTCPro for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. W
    MT5GoldProHR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProHR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5GoldProLR
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5GoldProLR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence Welcome to MT5GoldProLR , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves. Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProLR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action. Why Choose MT
    MT5Phoenix
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT5Phoenix – Multi‑Timeframe Breakout EA for MetaTrader 5 - XAUUSD Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of MT5Phoenix will increase x2 with every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $999.99 (limited copies available at this rate) Secure your copy now to lock in the lowest price and enjoy early access to updates and support—don’t miss out! MT5Phoenix is a precision‑built Expert Advisor designed to participate only when momentum aligns with a
    MT5SentinelGoldEA
    Stephanos Massouras
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sentinel Gold EA – Momentum-Aligned Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 (XAUUSD-Optimized) Exclusive Pricing Update: Act Fast! The price of Sentinel Gold EA increases x2 after every 5 purchases. Current Price : $30 Next Price After 5 Purchases : $60 Final Price : $399.99 (limited copies available). Lock in the lowest price now and get early access to updates and support. Sentinel Gold EA is a purpose-built Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD but can be used for FX Pairs as well, examp
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt