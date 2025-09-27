Paradise MT4

Paradise EA is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements.

The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Paradise EA identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are based on logical market structure, not on high-risk methodologies.

It is recommended to run the EA on a demo account for at least one week to understand its performance characteristics before live trading.

Key Features

High-Precision Breakout Engine: The EA's core logic identifies key trading ranges and places pending orders to capitalize on momentum during significant breakouts, ensuring trades are based on solid market structure.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: An advanced trailing stop is automatically activated once a position becomes profitable. This feature locks in gains while giving the trade room to grow, maximizing the potential of every winning trade.

No Risky Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other dangerous money management techniques. Every trade has a predefined stop loss to ensure disciplined risk control from the start.

Focused Trade Management: To maintain disciplined risk exposure and focus on quality over quantity, the EA will only manage a maximum of one open position at a time.

Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

Paradise EA uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance the quality of trade entries and avoid unfavorable market conditions.

RSI Filter: An integrated RSI filter helps avoid buying into overbought conditions or selling into oversold markets, ensuring trades are executed in optimal environments.

Spread & Slippage Control: A built-in spread filter prevents trades from opening when broker spreads are too wide, protecting you from unfavorable entry prices and high transaction costs.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your desired risk per trade using the automated money management system, giving you full control over your trading plan.

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop based on a user-defined daily loss percentage protects your account from unexpected market movements and preserves capital.

Recommendations and Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Pairs: Major currency pairs, indices, and commodities.

  • Timeframe: All timeframes.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.

Timeframe Risk Guidance

The EA's risk profile changes based on the selected timeframe. Please choose a timeframe that aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

  • M1 (1-Minute): Very High Risk

  • M5 (5-Minute): High Risk

  • M15 (15-Minute): Medium-High Risk

  • M30 (30-Minute): Medium Risk

  • H1 (1-Hour): Medium-Low Risk

  • H4 (4-Hour): Lower Risk

  • D1 (Daily): Low Risk

What You Get

  • 10 activations for your accounts.

  • Free lifetime updates for all future improvements.

  • Dedicated setup support via MQL5 messaging.

  • An optional on-chart dashboard to monitor performance and key metrics.

Join our community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.



İncelemeye yanıt