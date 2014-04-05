High Low with Time and Alerts

Indicator for traders who don’t want to miss the key moment when a new High or Low is formed.

This tool automatically detects the current High and Low of the selected timeframe (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or any other).
It shows not only the price levels, but also the exact date and time when the High or Low occurred.

Whenever a new High or Low is created, the indicator immediately sends you an alert and push notification to your phone (one-time, no spam).

✨ Features:

  • Detects current High and Low of the chosen timeframe

  • Displays exact time and price of High/Low

  • Works on Daily, Weekly, Monthly or any custom TF

  • Alerts + push notifications on new High/Low

  • Clean dashboard layout with symbols and levels

  • Works with any symbol or suffix

📈 How it helps:

  • Quickly see where the market made its extreme of the session/week/month

  • Get notified in real time when a new High/Low is created

  • Save time scanning multiple charts – just watch the dashboard

🔔 Alerts:

  • Platform popup alert

  • Push notification to mobile

  • One-time per event (no repeated spam)


Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
