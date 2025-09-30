Premium multi asset with universal risk management

Backtest setting gold time frame 15 auto lot size false fixed lot 1 true





Professional Trading Solution for Multiple Asset Classes

The Premium Multi-Asset Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand flexibility and precision across diverse markets. Unlike traditional EAs limited to forex pairs, this system automatically adapts to any tradable instrument including currency pairs, precious metals, commodities, cryptocurrency CFDs, and stock indices.

Universal Risk Management System

At the core of this EA lies a revolutionary percentage-based risk management framework that eliminates the traditional problems associated with multi-asset trading. The system calculates position sizes dynamically based on account balance, risk tolerance, and the specific contract specifications of each instrument. This ensures consistent risk exposure whether trading EURUSD at 1.1000 or XAUUSD at 2000.00.

The intelligent margin verification system prevents overexposure by continuously monitoring available margin and automatically adjusting position sizes to maintain safe leverage levels. This critical feature protects your account from margin calls while maximizing capital efficiency across your portfolio.

Intelligent Technical Analysis Strategy

The trading strategy combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability entry points. The system employs fast and slow exponential moving averages to detect trend direction and momentum shifts, while the Relative Strength Index filters out low-quality signals by confirming market conditions. This multi-layered approach reduces false signals and improves overall win rates.

The EA waits for confluence between trend confirmation and momentum alignment before executing trades. This disciplined approach ensures that positions are opened only when market conditions favor the trade direction, significantly improving the risk-reward profile of each transaction.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Management

The professional-grade trailing stop system protects profits using percentage-based calculations that adapt to each instrument's volatility characteristics. Once a position reaches the trailing activation threshold, the system automatically moves the stop loss to lock in gains while allowing the trade room to develop further. This intelligent profit protection mechanism works seamlessly across all asset classes without requiring manual adjustment.

Advanced Position Management Features

The EA includes sophisticated position monitoring that prevents overtrading and manages overall portfolio exposure. The maximum risk limiter tracks total exposure across all open positions and prevents new trades when risk thresholds are approached. This portfolio-level risk management ensures that your account remains protected even during periods of increased market activity.

Spread filtering capabilities protect you from poor execution during volatile market conditions by preventing trades when bid-ask spreads exceed acceptable levels. This feature is particularly valuable when trading instruments with variable spreads or during news events.

VPS Optimized for 24/7 Operation

The Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for continuous operation on Virtual Private Servers. The efficient code structure minimizes CPU usage and memory consumption while maintaining fast execution speeds. The system handles connection interruptions gracefully and resumes normal operation automatically after brief disconnections.

Flexible Configuration Options

Traders can customize every aspect of the EA's behavior through comprehensive input parameters. The strategy settings allow adjustment of technical indicator periods and threshold levels to match your preferred trading style. Risk management parameters provide precise control over position sizing, stop losses, and maximum exposure levels. The trailing stop system can be fine-tuned to match the volatility characteristics of different instruments.

Key Technical Specifications

The EA operates on any timeframe from M1 to MN1, though optimal results are typically achieved on H1 and H4 charts. The system supports netting account types and executes orders using Fill-Or-Kill execution mode for maximum reliability. All calculations use normalized values and proper digit precision to ensure compatibility with both standard and non-standard quote formats.

The Expert Advisor includes comprehensive logging functionality that provides detailed information about trade decisions, position modifications, and system status. This transparency allows traders to monitor performance and understand the reasoning behind each trading action.

Installation and Setup

Installation follows the standard MetaTrader 5 procedure for Expert Advisors. After copying the file to your Experts folder and restarting the platform, simply attach the EA to your chosen chart and configure the input parameters. The system initializes quickly and begins monitoring market conditions immediately. No additional indicators or libraries are required as all functionality is self-contained.

Recommended Trading Approach

For optimal results, we recommend using the EA on a properly funded account with sufficient margin to withstand normal market fluctuations. The default risk settings of two percent per trade provide a balanced approach between growth potential and capital preservation. Traders should allow the EA to operate continuously for at least several weeks to properly evaluate performance across different market conditions.

Testing the EA on a demo account before live deployment allows traders to familiarize themselves with the system's behavior and fine-tune parameters to match their risk tolerance and trading objectives.

Support and Updates

This Expert Advisor represents professional-grade trading software backed by ongoing development and support. Updates addressing platform changes and feature enhancements are provided to ensure long-term reliability and performance.

