Flower mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ni Luh Rechita Yuniartini
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
GEN ORION EA is an advanced automated trading system designed for multi-strategy, with a primary focus on the XAUUSD (Gold) instrument. This EA combines several different trading logics, including breakout strategies and one reversal strategy, which operate on the M5 and M10 timeframes.
Main Features
-
Multi-Strategy: This EA integrates 8 trading strategies. Five main M5 strategies are activated internally, while the M5_6_REVERSAL strategy and two M10 strategies can be enabled or disabled via input parameters.
-
Trend & Range-Based Trading Logic: The core of this strategy is the identification of trend levels and the highest and lowest price range. The EA will execute an order when the price breaks these key levels, either in the same direction (breakout) or the opposite direction (reversal), depending on the active strategy.
-
Layered Entry System ( orderLevel ): Users can choose to open 1 to 5 orders simultaneously for each trading signal, according to the orderLevel set in the inputs.
-
Adaptive Time Filter: The most unique feature of this EA is its highly specific temporal filtering system. Each strategy has an internally defined active schedule to operate, allowing the EA to trade only during predetermined periods.
-
Periodic Adaptive Parameters: The EA automatically adjusts its internal parameters, such as the range calculation length and active interval filters, based on the current calendar period.
Money and Risk Management
-
Flexible Lot Management:
-
Auto Lot: Users can enable autoLotEnabled to automatically calculate lot size based on riskPercentage .
-
Fixed Lot: If auto lot is disabled, the EA will use the set fixedLotSize .
-
-
Trade Protection: Every order opened is automatically equipped with Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, the values of which can be configured via inputs.
-
Safety Filter:
-
failsafeMaxLotPerOrder : This input provides a maximum lot limit per order as an additional safeguard.
-