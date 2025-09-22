AllTF Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge

AllTF Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge is a professional dashboard that monitors multi-timeframe trend bias across multiple symbols from a single chart, using dual confirmation to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows.

What it does (functional view, no repaint)

  • Computes bias per symbol using closed candles and a time anchor (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.

  • Applies dual confirmation: bias reading + optional N-bar validation on the anchor timeframe (cooldown) before changing the displayed color.

  • Color coding: Blue (aligned), Red (opposite), Green (mixed/neutral).

Built for
Traders managing several instruments in parallel (FX, indices, metals, crypto) who need a clean, lightweight, and consistent screener to filter opportunities at a glance.

Key features

  • 🧭 No-repaint history: closed candles only with coherent time anchoring.

  • Dual confirmation (0 = off; N = confirm after N anchor bars).

  • Lightweight, no dependencies: no external indicators required.

  • 🧪 Optional debug: mini markers > < = ? per TF for quick diagnosis.

  • 🖥️ Clean layout: real-time Blue/Red/Green list by symbol.

Main inputs

  • Symbols (comma-separated list).

  • AnchorTF (time anchor, H1 by default).

  • ConfirmBars (0–5 recommended).

  • Predefined TF set (option to include M1).

  • Layout/style: X/Y , Row , Font , Colors .

  • RefreshSeconds (update frequency).

Requirements & tips

  • Ensure enough historical data on higher TFs (especially H4).

  • For best performance, keep this screener on a main panel and use the per-chart candle indicator (included) on your working charts.

📦 Bundle included (€99 value)
Your purchase also includes AllTF Tricolor (Closed) for per-chart candle coloring (more memory-friendly) — valued at €99, at no extra cost.

Important
This product does not generate buy/sell signals. It provides a bias filter; trade entry/management/exit remain the user’s responsibility.


