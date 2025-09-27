Meta ML Bridge
See bottom of description for important MT5 include files and user installation manual.
INTRODUCING METAML BRIDGE
- The demand for bridging external data and machine learning with trading platforms is higher than ever. MetaTrader 5 is a powerful environment for trading and backtesting, but without a data bridge MT5 is largely isolated from the Python/ML ecosystem.
- MetaML Bridge is a unified development toolkit that bridges your machine-learning signals into MT5 in a reliable, automated way. It verifies the accuracy and timing of your data and funnels the data directly into MT5 for both backtesting and live trading.
KEY FEATURES
- Seamless data integration into MT5 MetaML Bridge makes it effortless to connect machine learning models and MetaTrader 5. Quant traders have noted that using Python's powerful libraries alongside MT5's trading engine can significantly enhance strategies. Traders can now minimally code inside MQL5 and instead use their external signals – the bridge handles the heavy lifting and saves development time.
- "Drip-Feed" Data for Realistic Backtesting: Unique to MetaML Bridge is its ability to feed data incrementally into the MT5 Strategy Tester, simulating live market conditions during backtests. All while having an optimal time and space capacity to ensure faster backtests and optimizations.
- Live Trading Signal Bridge: MetaML Bridge doesn't stop at backtesting. For live trading, it acts as a real-time signal bridge: as data is appended to any csv/tsv file MetaML Bridge instantly deliver the data to your expert advisor for execution. The best part? The exact same trade execution logic works for both backtesting and live trading providing a unified workplace for traders.
- Backtesting: Feed in static, historical signals, and MetaML drip-feeds them into the MT5 Strategy Tester at each bar or tick.
- Live trading: Switch to real-time file writes, and the same EA code consumes signals as they're generated, keeping execution and data handling consistent across environments.
- Verified Data Integrity & Timing: In automated trading, bad data or mis-timed signals can ruin performance. MetaML Bridge tackles this by verifying data integrity before MT5 consumes it. All data is returned from the same function and stored in a single, data verified struct, giving you clean access to every field with consistent data access.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Global Timezone Support: Automatic UTC conversion handles any timezone format (ISO 8601 compliant). Perfect backtesting sync ensures your signals fire at the exact right time in MT5's Strategy Tester. Works with data from any timezone automatically with no manual conversion required.
- Massive Data Handling: Tested with over 1,000,000 records for proven scalability. 3-5x faster than direct CSV parsing with optimized binary memory usage for efficient processing of massive files. No file size limits - handles datasets of any size.
- Developer-Friendly: Simple API with just 4 core functions to get started. Automatic data type detection requires no manual schema configuration. Template-based data structures provide type-safe data access with comprehensive error handling and clear error messages.
- Performance Benefits: 3-5x faster data access than traditional CSV reading. 60% smaller file sizes with optimized binary storage. Smart memory management uses ~50KB per file in registry. Real-time updates with instant detection of file changes. Scalable architecture with no performance degradation with large datasets.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Complete Package (Google Drive): Full documentation including User Technical Specs and Common Issues & Resolves. Sample Expert Advisor with working EA and complete source code. Sample data files with 400,000+ records across multiple datasets. All MML Bridge utility functions and data structures. Configuration templates and installation guide with step-by-step setup instructions. Check out the links below to see how the program works!
THE MISSING LINK TO TRADING
- In summary, MetaML Bridge transforms the way quant traders use MT5: it bridges the gap between MetaTrader and modern data science. You get verified data feeds, realistic backtesting with drip-fed ML signals, and real-time execution of AI-driven strategies – all in one toolkit.
- Perfect for quantitative traders using Python/ML, algorithmic trading developers, backtesting with external data sources, live trading with real-time signals, and multi-timeframe strategy development.
PRICING
Please follow the installation guide below. Common issues and resolves, technical specifications, test data and an example EA are also included;)
https://github.com/rylanw337/MML-Data-Bridge