M1 Goldx X MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
M1 Goldx X - Your best assistant in gold trading.
Monitoring - Soon
Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1-M5 currency pair
The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping).
Bonus: when you buy you get BTC Scalper X as a gift, write in a private message.
Recommendations:
- Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: M1-M5
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher
- Broker: Any broker with a low spread
- VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7
Main features:
- Only one transaction per instrument with its mandatory closure at the end of each working day.
- The advisor works exclusively with pending orders — execution is always at the exact price without slippage.
- Each transaction always has Take Profit and Stop Loss — honest and transparent work with a pre-clear result.
- No martingale or grids — M1 Goldx X does not use dangerous capital management methods!
- Uses a unique adaptive algorithm based on the law of supply and demand.
- Closes positions daily for stable risk management.
Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!
Happy trading!