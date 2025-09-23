Sahaab Robo

🔑 Key Features

✅ Core Strategy

  • Breakout Trading System – Automatically detects highs & lows of recent bars and places pending breakout orders.

  • Alternating Order Logic – Prevents consecutive orders on the same side to reduce over-trading.

  • Reversal Mode – Option to reverse breakout signals into mean-reversion entries.

✅ Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance/equity.

  • Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer full control over lot size.

  • Risk Multiplier – Adjustable percentage-based risk for flexible risk management.

  • Maximum Pending Orders Control – Limits number of active orders per symbol.

✅ Trade Protection

  • Customizable Take Profit & Stop Loss in points.

  • Built-in Trailing Stop with trigger and step options.

  • Automatic SL/TP Adjustment to respect broker stop-level restrictions.

  • Order Expiration – Pending orders automatically expire after user-defined hours.


