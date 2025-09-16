Trend navigation premium strategy

Stop guessing and start navigating the markets with precision.  Trend Navigator EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify strong market trends, enter on strategic pullbacks, and manage trades with an intelligent exit strategy to protect capital and lock in profits.

It’s not just another moving average crossover system; it's a complete trading methodology built into a powerful expert advisor, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders looking to automate a proven strategy.

The Core Strategy: Identify, Confirm, Enter

Trend Navigator is built on a robust three-factor confirmation process to ensure high-quality trading signals:

  1. Trend Direction (Moving Average): A long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as the core trend filter. The EA only looks for buy trades above the MA and sell trades below it.

  2. Trend Strength (ADX): The Average Directional Index (ADX) confirms that the trend is strong enough to trade. This filters out weak, choppy markets and reduces false signals, focusing only on powerful, sustained moves.

  3. Precision Entry (Stochastic Oscillator): Instead of entering a trade when the trend is already extended, the EA waits patiently for a pullback. The Stochastic Oscillator identifies temporary overbought/oversold conditions, providing a low-risk entry point in the direction of the main trend.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Three-Factor Entry Logic: Combines MA, ADX, and Stochastic for reliable trend confirmation.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop (Chandelier Exit): Moves the stop-loss based on market volatility (ATR), protecting profits as the trend progresses while giving trades room to breathe.

  • Automatic Breakeven Function: Secures your position by automatically moving the stop-loss to a small profit once a predefined profit target is reached.

  • Flexible Risk Management: Choose between a fixed lot size or a dynamic lot based on a percentage of your account equity.

  • Built-in Trade Filters: Includes a Higher Timeframe (HTF) trend confirmation filter and a Max Spread filter to avoid trading in poor market conditions.

  • Informative On-Chart Dashboard: See the current trend status, position info, and EA settings at a glance directly on your chart.

  • Fully Customizable: Every parameter is adjustable, allowing you to optimize the EA for any instrument or trading style.

Recommended Instruments and Settings

While Trend Navigator is designed to be versatile, it has shown exceptionally robust performance in backtests on trending instruments.

It performs particularly well on  Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (e.g., NASDAQ, S&P 500), and major Stocks on the  M15 timeframe. Major Forex pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD are also excellent candidates on M30 and H1 charts.

The power is in your hands! We strongly encourage you to download the demo and backtest Trend Navigator with different combinations of settings on your favorite instruments. You may discover highly profitable configurations for pairs not listed here.

Risk Management Warning:

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading on financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always run this EA on a demo account for a sufficient period before deploying it on a live account. The user is solely responsible for their trading decisions and any associated risks.

Input Parameters Overview:

Main Trend & Entry Logic

  • adxPeriod: Period for the ADX indicator.

  • adxStrengthLevel: Minimum ADX value required to confirm a strong trend.

  • trendMaPeriod: Period for the main trend-filtering Moving Average.

Stochastic Pullback Settings

  • kPeriod, dPeriod, slowing: Standard settings for the Stochastic Oscillator.

  • buyEntryLevel, sellEntryLevel: Levels for confirming pullback entries.

Money & Risk Management

  • fixedLotSize: The lot size to use if usePercentRisk is false.

  • usePercentRisk: Set to true to use dynamic lot sizing.

  • riskPercentOfEquity: The percentage of account equity to risk per trade.

  • initialStoplossATR_Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR to set the initial Stop Loss.

  • maxAllowedLotSize: A hard cap to prevent opening trades with excessively large volume.

Dynamic Exit & Profit Management

  • useChandelierExit: Enable/disable the ATR-based trailing stop.

  • chandelierPeriod, chandelierATR_Multiplier: Settings for the Chandelier Exit.

  • useBreakeven: Enable/disable the automatic breakeven function.

  • breakevenProfit_Pips, breakevenLock_Pips: Settings for triggering and setting the breakeven.

Filters & Compatibility

  • useHigherTimeframeFilter: Enable/disable trend confirmation from a higher timeframe.

  • HTF: The higher timeframe to use for the filter.

  • magicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • maxSpread_Points: The maximum allowed spread in points to open a new trade.


