Mt4Autopilot was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, BOT supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. EA is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control.

This adaptability makes the robot a powerful assistant, capable of reacting quickly to market changes, while ensuring the safety of your capital in the long run. The main goal of the Mt4autopilot system is safer and higher trading performance. After installing and configuring the expert mode, the system operates in fully automatic mode.


NLY 05 COPIES LEFT AT $40. NEXT PRICE IS $69


Features of Mt4autopilot

  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Small safe trades
  • Volatility detection
  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in spreads during volatility, consistently low spreads - around 3 to 10 for GPBUSD
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)
  • Timeframe: 5M
  • Pair: GBPUSD

Recommended installation

    Slippage = 3
    Maxspread = 10
    FixedLots = 0.01
    Ratio capital= true
    UseRisk = 5
    StopLoss = 25
    TakeProfit = 10
    TradeMonday = true
    TradeTuesday = true
    TradeWednesday = true
    TradeThursday = true
    TradeFriday = true


    Filtrele:
    Sivakashi
    279
    Sivakashi 2025.09.20 12:27 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    İncelemeye yanıt