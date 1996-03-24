MT5GoldProHR

MT5GoldProHR - XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor - Master Gold Trading with Confidence

Welcome to MT5GoldProHR, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Built for traders who demand precision and reliability, this EA leverages a proven crossover strategy to capture Golds dynamic market moves.

Don’t trust us—trust your own testing! Try MT5GoldProHR for FREE with our demo account support and backtest it to see its power in action.

Why Choose MT5GoldProHR?

  • XAUUSD-Optimized Strategy: Tailored for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe, using a robust high-probability entry and exit strategy.
  • HIGH RISK: In this version, the bot will get SL VERY often but the wins are BIG when they hit.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the amount entered to fixed risk per trade & we have added the ability to risk % of the account as well. Recommended 1-1.5% of your account balance per trade
  • Free Demo: We Recommend back-testing MT5GoldProHR, its free.

Risk Management Recommendation

For optimal trading, we strongly recommend risking no more than 1-1.5% of your account balance per trade. While MT5GoldProHR defaults to a $50 fixed risk, adjust the  RiskPerTrade input to match your account size and risk tolerance, REMEMBER THIS IS A HIGH RISK HIGH REWARD EA.

Test Before You Trust

We believe in empowering traders. That’s why MT5GoldProHR is designed for easy testing. Use MT5’s Strategy Tester to backtest on historical XAUUSD data or deploy it on a demo account to see real-time performance. Your results are your proof!

Don’t Wait—Download MT5GoldProHR Now and Start Testing for FREE!

Key Features

  • Timeframe: Recommended M30 (30-minute chart) for balanced trade signals.
  • Risk Control: Configurable risk in $ amount or account balance %. - HIGH RISK VERSION
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5, Works & Tested for XAUUSD

Important Note:

We recommend a broker that gives LOW spread, it is IMPORTANT to AVOID early SL triggering.

Recommended Broker: HERE

    Get Started Today

    Join the growing community of traders using MT5GoldProHR to navigate XAUUSD volatility with confidence. Download now, test it for free, and see why MT5GoldProHR is your edge in the market.

    Got any questions? Contact us through MQL5 or at info@mt5gold.com

    Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly and trade responsibly.

