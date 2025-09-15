HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro (MTF) shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.

Key Features

Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA , and Red when below

No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe

Fully customizable :

▸ MA period (200 by default)

▸ font, size and colors

▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks

▸ enable/disable any timeframe

Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market

Benefits

✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance

✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings

✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies



