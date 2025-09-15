HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro

HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro (MTF) shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.

Key Features

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

  • Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below

  • No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe

  • Fully customizable:
    ▸ MA period (200 by default)
    ▸ font, size and colors
    ▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks
    ▸ enable/disable any timeframe

  • Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market

Benefits

✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance
✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings
✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies


HighLowPreUS MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
Hidden Edge – High-Low PreUS High-Low PreUS is a clean and lightweight indicator that marks key reference levels before the US session begins. It draws a session box from 00:01 to 09:00 CET, identifying the high and low of the Asian session, and includes additional reference elements to support structured intraday trading decisions. Features Draws a rectangular range from 00:01 to 09:00 CET Marks the high and low of the session clearly Plots a horizontal yellow line as a suggested stop level bas
FREE
Volatility and MA Distance Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
Volatility Distance Indicator  The Volatility Distance Indicator measures in real time the distance between current price and the moving averages you choose, expressed in points . Its purpose is to provide a clear, objective, and quantitative view of the market’s expansion relative to its equilibrium zones , allowing you to instantly assess whether price is in a phase of overextension, compression, or neutrality . Key Features: Point-based measurement: displays the exact distance between current
FREE
MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge   is a professional dashboard that monitors   multi-timeframe trend bias   across multiple symbols from a single chart, using   dual confirmation   to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows. What it does (functional view, no repaint) Computes   bias   per symbol using   closed candles   and a   time anchor   (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.  Applies   dual confirmation : bias reading + optional   N-bar   validation on the
FREE
MultiTimeframe Trend Pro MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
Pricing Policy (EN) Some indicators will remain free forever . Others will start with free access during the launch phase , and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest. Pricing structure after free phase: After 50 total downloads/sales → Price starts at $30 Then increases by +10 USD for every additional 50 downloads or sales Maximum price varies per product (see description) This approach allows early users to benefit from free or discounted access, while supporting futur
FREE
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
Pricing Policy (EN) Some indicators will remain free forever . Others will start with free access during the launch phase , and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest. Pricing structure after free phase: After 50 total downloads/sales → Price starts at $30 Then increases by +10 USD for every additional 50 downloads or sales Maximum price varies per product (see description) This approach allows early users to benefit from free or discounted access, while supporting future
FREE
AllTF Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
AllTF Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge is a professional dashboard that monitors multi-timeframe trend bias across multiple symbols from a single chart, using dual confirmation to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows. What it does (functional view, no repaint) Computes bias per symbol using closed candles and a time anchor (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.  Applies dual confirmation : bias reading + optional N-bar validation on the anchor timeframe ( cooldown ) before
FREE
HiddenEdge AllTF Pro
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
All-TF Pro is a professional tool to visualize market bias , designed mainly for 1-minute charts . The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making: Blue = bullish bias (look for longs) Red = bearish bias (look for shorts) Green = neutral / no clear bias Key features: Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation Customizable moving average period and colors Clear chart view without clutter ️
MultiTimeFrameTrend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Göstergeler
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator   is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts. The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making: Blue = bullish bias (look for longs) Red = bearish bias (look for shorts) Green = neutral / no clear bias Key features: Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation Customizable moving average period and colors Clear char
FREE
