Support and Resistance professional

Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points.

The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the professional indicator every serious trader seeks. The indicator calculates support and resistance dynamically, not statically.

Features

It plots the strongest support and resistance levels automatically and with high accuracy.

It relies on intelligent multi-timeframe analysis (H1, H4, and D1) to identify the most robust and reliable levels.

It offers an elegant visual presentation with clear colors that instantly distinguish support and resistance.

Advanced filtering prevents duplication and chart blur, giving you a clear and crisp view.

Instant dynamic updating with each new candle.

A lightweight and fast-performing tool, even on live accounts with large data sets.

Clarer insights, faster decisions, more profitable trading.

Turn your chart into a smart map that reveals the strongest reversal zones in the market.

Conclusion:
This indicator doesn't rely on simply drawing simple lines. It uses a complex algorithm to collect, combine, and filter swing points across multiple timeframes to present the most important and dynamic levels. This makes it a powerful tool for identifying key trading zones.

This indicator will be updated monthly. I will continue to develop it.


Önerilen ürünler
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Legend Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The intelligent algorithm of the Legend Trend indicator accurately shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This is a pointer indicator. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise a
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Dynamic Levels
Svyatoslav Kucher
Göstergeler
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Göstergeler
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Veles Channel Extremum II MTF
Gennady Mazur
Göstergeler
Индикатор iVeles_Channel_Extremum_II_MTF вычисляет точки слома направлений движения цены на установленном в параметрах ТФ, на основе этих точек и выбранного их количества строится основной канал цены, который можно использовать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивления для меньшего ТФ, на котором установлен индикатор. В зависимости от направления движения основного тренда рассчитывается средняя линия канала по уровню Фибоначи, от которой, как правило, идет отскок в сторону тренда. Также по ур
Channels Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The indicator determines and plots price channels or lines, reading information from multiple timeframes (from current, second and third) simultaneously. Color and width of lines for each timeframe can be customized. It is also possible to set different distance between the Highs and Lows for plotting channels or lines. Parameters History - maximum number of bars to plot channels or lines; Distance - minimum distance from one High (or Low) to another when plotting lines; Shift - shift for sever
Ozi Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Göstergeler
Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Volatility analysis
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
Son 4 haftanın her günü için mutlak volatilite Benim   #1 çok fonksiyonlu araç :  66+ fonksiyon içerir, bu gösterge dahil  |   Sorularınız varsa bana ulaşın   |    MT5 versiyonu Gösterge ayrı bir pencerede görüntülenir, grafiğin herhangi bir yerine taşınabilir. Giriş ayarlarında   şu ayarları yapabilirsiniz : Arayüz teması : koyu / beyaz ; Hesaplama yöntemi : fiyat, pip, puan, % değişiklik ; Panel boyutu Yazı tipi boyutu
Simple Long Short Bar
Li Peng Fang
Göstergeler
Simple Long Short Bar A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends. The usage of this indicator is very simple: Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear. Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear. Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa. Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it m
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Göstergeler
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Linear Regression Channel MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Doğrusal Regresyon Kanal Göstergesi , yatırımcılara fiyat trendlerini ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını yakalamada yardımcı olan güçlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Doğrusal regresyon kanalları, bantlar ve gelecek projeksiyonlarını hesaplayıp göstererek, bu gösterge piyasa dinamikleri hakkın
Breakaway Fair Value Gaps MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Breakaway Fair Value Gaps (FVG) aracı, fiyatın dengeden uzaklaştığı alanları tanımlamak için tasarlanmış, tüccarlara derinlemesine içgörüler sağlayan son teknoloji bir çözümdür. Bu araç yalnızca kritik sinyalleri vurgulamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda karar verme doğruluğunu artırmak için gel
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Göstergeler
Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
Unique Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Unique Trend indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator is suitable for trading on small timeframes because it ignores sudden price jumps or price corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price. The scan at minima and maxima forms the internal boundaries (channel) when calculating the indicator signals. The channel allows you to remove market noise. iMA and iATR are used to generate signals using the author's algor
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Göstergeler
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Trend Second Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Trend Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on the usual RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. Immediately notice
ZLMA Trend Candles MT4
Denys Babiak
Göstergeler
ZLMA Trend Candles indicator uses an enhanced Zero-Lag Moving Average to highlight key trend shifts, repainting candles in real time. It reacts faster than traditional moving averages, helping you spot potential market turns earlier. Gain clear entry and exit signals and filter out market noise with ease! This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129278 1. What Is ZLMA Trend Candles? ZLMA Trend Candles is a MetaTrader 4/5 indicator based on the Z
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir işlem aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktal mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Adjustable Fractals Pro bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük değerlerinden ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Info Spread Sw
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Support and Resistance Custom
Wen Cheng Wen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Support and Resistance is a very important reference for trading.  This indicator provides customized support and resistance levels, automatic draw line and play music functions.  In addition to the custom RS, the default RS includes Pivot Point, Fibonacci, integer Price, MA, Bollinger Bands. Pivot Point is a resistance and support system. It has been widely used at froex,stocks, futures, treasury bonds and indexes. It is an effective support resistance analysis system. Fibonacci also known as t
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Daily Open Color Zones Pro
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
PFO Price Flow Oscillator
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
PFO Price Flow Oscillator – MT5 Indicator The PFO Price Flow Oscillator is a highly advanced tool designed to help traders anticipate explosive price movements and identify market momentum with precision.One of its most powerful features is the ability to anticipate explosive price moves before they occur, giving traders an early edge in volatile markets. Unlike standard oscillators, the PFO does not rely on price alone—it integrates multiple market factors to provide clear, actionable insight
FREE
Support and Resistance Algorithm
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Discover the Strongest Support and Resistance Areas. This indicator is an advanced tool for identifying and plotting support and resistance levels on a chart. Instead of using a simple method, it follows a dynamic approach to identifying the most important levels. Its goal: to find important highs and lows that represent potential price reversal points. The indicator analyzes three different time frames that you specify in the inputs: TF1, TF2, and TF3. Support and Resistance is the profession
FREE
Trend Pulse X
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Trend Pulse X – Continuous Colored Line is a next-generation trend-following indicator designed to give traders a crystal-clear view of market direction, strength, and momentum. Unlike standard indicators that often leave gaps or inconsistent readings, Trend Pulse X delivers a smooth, continuous line that adapts dynamically to price action, ensuring you always have a reliable guide on your chart. With its innovative color-coded system, Trend Pulse X helps traders instantly identify bullish
FREE
Volume NextGen
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
The Advanced Volume Flow Indicator is a free and practical tool  who want to clearly see the balance between buying and selling pressure in the market. Instead of just showing total volume, this indicator separates volume into Up Volume (green bars) and Down Volume (red bars), making it easy to understand which side of the market is stronger at any moment. The indicator also calculates a Relative Volume Line (blue), which shows whether the current trading activity is higher or lower than usual
FREE
Smart Wick Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Smart Wick Zones indicator is a powerful tool designed to highlight hidden areas of price rejection and liquidity on your chart. By analyzing candle wicks (also called shadows or tails), the indicator automatically draws horizontal zones where strong buying or selling pressure has previously appeared. These wick zones often mark turning points in the market or areas where price reacts strongly, making them excellent references for support and resistance. Instead of manually scanning candles for
FREE
Daily Open Color Zones
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies. The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades
FREE
Market Bias Gauge
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
RSI NextGen
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
RSI NextGen Advanced RSI Indicator The RSI NextGen is an advanced and modernized version of the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI). It comes with enhanced features that deliver far more accurate and reliable signals across different market conditions. This indicator has been designed to provide traders with a dynamic and adaptive view of overbought and oversold zones, instead of relying on the static and rigid settings of the traditional RSI. Unlike the standard RSI, which is calculated us
FREE
Market Bias Gauge Pro
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period. Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident
FREE
Delta Correlation Matrix
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Discover Hidden Market Relationships with Delta Correlation Matrix This indicator is a professional tool designed to measure and visualize the correlation between three different symbols directly on your chart. Instead of relying on static or outdated methods, it dynamically calculates the strength and direction of correlations in real time, helping traders uncover hidden relationships that can influence market moves. Its goal: to provide instant clarity on whether assets are moving together,
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt