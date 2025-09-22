MatadorGate
- Göstergeler
- Metin Erkamoglu
- Sürüm: 3.57
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator)
Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready
MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing
What is it?
MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3) on chart and emits alerts in Terminal / Push / JSON. Core engine is SuperTrend + ATR, enhanced by:
-
HTF EMA filter
-
Momentum: ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, optional Heikin-Ashi
-
SMC+: Order Blocks, FVG chains (ATR-scaled), BOS/CHOCH, Liquidity Sweep, Premium/Discount
-
Regime/volatility: BB width, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR
All modules are fused into a single probability score (p-score) from 0–1. Threshold is profile-dependent.
What’s new in v3.57?
-
OnCalculate guard: skips duplicate work within the same tick
-
Object pooling & Auto-Purge/TTL: smooth even with thousands of objects
-
Simplified HTF iMA handle management
-
Backtest_LightMode (alias: Tester_LightMode ) → reduce drawing load in Strategy Tester
-
Symbol/Timeframe whitelist: auto-disables overlay/alerts on unsupported charts
-
Alert template selector: Default / Compact / JSON
-
Parkinson volatility blend: advanced measurement feeding ATR adaptation
-
Retest & Continuation templates
-
Online Learning v2: optimizes PA weights from live outcomes
-
New inputs/names:
-
Backtest_LightMode (old name Tester_LightMode , alias kept)
-
Allowed_Symbols (CSV; empty = all)
-
MinTF / MaxTF (timeframe whitelist)
-
Overlay_Alpha (0–255 semi-transparent drawings)
-
VOL_Parkinson_Enable/Period/Blend
-
Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars and Overlay_ST_Stamp_On_Signal
-
External model blend: ExtModel_Enable / ExtModel_Weight (optional)
-
How it works (p-score fusion)
-
Trend skeleton: SuperTrend/ATR (session bias + ATR-z + Parkinson blend)
-
HTF + momentum validation: EMA, ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, HA
-
Structure + liquidity: OB, FVG chain, BOS/CHOCH, Sweep, PD Gate
-
Regime/volatility: BBW, Donchian pos., Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR
-
Fusion: Normalize → weight → sigmoid → p-score
-
Thresholds by profile:
-
Standard ≈ 0.58
-
Conservative ≈ 0.62
-
Aggressive ≈ 0.54–0.56
-
Module set (summary)
-
Trend/Core: SuperTrend + ATR (Adaptive; Session bias; ATR-z; Parkinson blend)
-
HTF EMA filter: configurable confirmation bars; “Neutral-as-Pass” option
-
Momentum: ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, (opt.) Heikin-Ashi
-
Volatility/Regime: BB, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR
-
SMC+: OB (refined body), FVG (ATR-scaled gap), BOS/CHOCH, Sweep, PD Gate
-
PA Major: Pin, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting/Morning/Evening Star (Learning v2)
-
Overlay/Plan: ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3 + labels/arrows; TTL; auto-clean/purge; alpha control
-
Alerts: Terminal popup, Push, Compact, JSON
-
Marketplace/Guard: Allowed_Symbols , MinTF/MaxTF , Market_Silence_Mode
Profiles & multi-symbol preset logic (v3.57)
-
Standard (general use)
HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , ADX_Min≈18–20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.58
Balanced density across XAU/XAG, major FX, indices, BTC/ETH.
-
Conservative (stricter)
HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=false , HTF_Confirm_Bars=3 , ADX_Min≈22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.62
Suits whipsaw/high-vol days.
-
Aggressive (higher frequency)
HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min≈16 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.55–0.56
Crypto & momentum-driven sessions.
Why multi-symbol portability?
ATR-scaled distances, HTF neutral-pass, ADX thresholds (16–22), and PD gate normalize pip/tick differences.
MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (v3.57) — IMPORTANT
IsSilent() enforces hard silence in Tester:
Therefore no drawings/alerts/logs appear by default in Tester (Market compliance). Two scenarios:
A) Market-safe testing (default)
-
Expect no visuals/alerts (internal calculations still run).
-
Inputs:
-
Backtest_LightMode=true (alias Tester_LightMode )
-
Mute_In_Tester=true (already silent; extra safety)
-
Others → your preset
-
-
Model: Every tick based on real ticks
-
Ideal for Market validation.
B) Local developer visual testing (optional)
If you need visuals, apply a temporary code tweak:
-
In IsSilent() , comment out the Tester line:// if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)!=0) return true; // disable for DEV TEST only
-
Inputs:
-
Market_Silence_Mode=false
-
Backtest_LightMode=true (performance)
-
Alerts_Terminal=true , Alerts_Push=false
-
-
Turn Visual Mode on → ENTRY/SL/TP drawings and labels/arrows will show.
When done, revert the line for Market builds.
“Return to real-time normal mode” (live chart)
Recommended inputs for live signals & overlay:
-
Market_Silence_Mode=false ⟵ critical
-
Overlay_Enable=true
-
Alerts_Enable=true (toggle Terminal/Push as you prefer)
-
Backtest_LightMode=false (full drawings)
-
(Optional) OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=false (smoother updating)
-
Allowed_Symbols="" (empty = all; or CSV list like "XAUUSD,EURUSD" )
-
MinTF=PERIOD_M1 , MaxTF=PERIOD_H1 (default span)
Symbol & timeframe recommendations + presets
Primary focus: M1 XAUUSD (GOLD#) — works out-of-the-box with Standard profile.
Additional tips (applied in presets):
-
XAGUSD (Silver): ADX_Min=17 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.10 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57
-
NAS100: VOL_CHOP_Trend_Th≈36 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24
-
EURUSD: ADX_Min=17 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57
-
GBPUSD: FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24 , PD_Margin_Pct=0.30
-
BTCUSD (24/7, momentum): Aggressive profile, HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min=16 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.56
Downloadable preset pack (MT5 Inputs → Load):
👉 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing
Contents:
-
MATADOR_v3_57_XAUUSD_M1_Standard.set
-
MATADOR_v3_57_XAGUSD_M1_SoftADX.set
-
MATADOR_v3_57_NAS100_M1_Index.set
-
MATADOR_v3_57_EURUSD_M1_LowVol.set
-
MATADOR_v3_57_GBPUSD_M1_Moderate.set
-
MATADOR_v3_57_BTCUSD_M1_Aggressive.set
Note: The .set files include core inputs; symbol-specific adjustments follow the suggestions above. When loaded, other inputs remain compatible with code defaults.
Quick “Setup & Use”
-
Attach the indicator to your chart
-
Inputs → Load → choose a matching .set from the pack
-
OK → Overlay & alerts activate
-
For integrations: set Alerts_Template = JSON
Too many signals? Switch to Conservative profile or raise Overlay_MinPScore .
No signals? Check warmup, whitelist, HTF/ADX thresholds; start with Aggressive, then tighten.
FAQ
Why signal-only?
To comply with MQL5 Market rules and for transparency. EA automation is a separate component.
Why nothing shows in Tester?
v3.56 enforces hard silence via IsSilent() in Tester. For local visual tests, follow the developer note above.
Performance issues?
Use OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=true , Backtest_LightMode=true , cap Overlay_MaxObjects , enable Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars , and avoid very high Overlay_Alpha .
If you want, I can add screenshots and a small flow diagram. If you need different symbol/TF combinations, tell me—I’ll craft new .set files and include them in the pack.