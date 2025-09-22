MatadorGate

MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator)

Signal-onlyChart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMAM1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready

MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester 

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing

What is it?

MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3) on chart and emits alerts in Terminal / Push / JSON. Core engine is SuperTrend + ATR, enhanced by:

  • HTF EMA filter

  • Momentum: ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, optional Heikin-Ashi

  • SMC+: Order Blocks, FVG chains (ATR-scaled), BOS/CHOCH, Liquidity Sweep, Premium/Discount

  • Regime/volatility: BB width, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR

All modules are fused into a single probability score (p-score) from 0–1. Threshold is profile-dependent.

What’s new in v3.57?

  • OnCalculate guard: skips duplicate work within the same tick

  • Object pooling & Auto-Purge/TTL: smooth even with thousands of objects

  • Simplified HTF iMA handle management

  • Backtest_LightMode (alias: Tester_LightMode ) → reduce drawing load in Strategy Tester

  • Symbol/Timeframe whitelist: auto-disables overlay/alerts on unsupported charts

  • Alert template selector: Default / Compact / JSON

  • Parkinson volatility blend: advanced measurement feeding ATR adaptation

  • Retest & Continuation templates

  • Online Learning v2: optimizes PA weights from live outcomes

  • New inputs/names:

    • Backtest_LightMode (old name Tester_LightMode , alias kept)

    • Allowed_Symbols (CSV; empty = all)

    • MinTF / MaxTF (timeframe whitelist)

    • Overlay_Alpha (0–255 semi-transparent drawings)

    • VOL_Parkinson_Enable/Period/Blend

    • Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars and Overlay_ST_Stamp_On_Signal

    • External model blend: ExtModel_Enable / ExtModel_Weight (optional)

How it works (p-score fusion)

  1. Trend skeleton: SuperTrend/ATR (session bias + ATR-z + Parkinson blend)

  2. HTF + momentum validation: EMA, ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, HA

  3. Structure + liquidity: OB, FVG chain, BOS/CHOCH, Sweep, PD Gate

  4. Regime/volatility: BBW, Donchian pos., Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR

  5. Fusion: Normalize → weight → sigmoid → p-score

  6. Thresholds by profile:

    • Standard ≈ 0.58

    • Conservative ≈ 0.62

    • Aggressive ≈ 0.54–0.56

Module set (summary)

  • Trend/Core: SuperTrend + ATR (Adaptive; Session bias; ATR-z; Parkinson blend)

  • HTF EMA filter: configurable confirmation bars; “Neutral-as-Pass” option

  • Momentum: ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, (opt.) Heikin-Ashi

  • Volatility/Regime: BB, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR

  • SMC+: OB (refined body), FVG (ATR-scaled gap), BOS/CHOCH, Sweep, PD Gate

  • PA Major: Pin, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting/Morning/Evening Star (Learning v2)

  • Overlay/Plan: ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3 + labels/arrows; TTL; auto-clean/purge; alpha control

  • Alerts: Terminal popup, Push, Compact, JSON

  • Marketplace/Guard: Allowed_Symbols , MinTF/MaxTF , Market_Silence_Mode

Profiles & multi-symbol preset logic (v3.57)

  • Standard (general use)
    HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , ADX_Min≈18–20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.58
    Balanced density across XAU/XAG, major FX, indices, BTC/ETH.

  • Conservative (stricter)
    HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=false , HTF_Confirm_Bars=3 , ADX_Min≈22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.62
    Suits whipsaw/high-vol days.

  • Aggressive (higher frequency)
    HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min≈16 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.55–0.56
    Crypto & momentum-driven sessions.

Why multi-symbol portability?
ATR-scaled distances, HTF neutral-pass, ADX thresholds (16–22), and PD gate normalize pip/tick differences.

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (v3.57) — IMPORTANT

IsSilent() enforces hard silence in Tester:

bool IsSilent(){ if(Market_Silence_Mode) return true; if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)!=0) return true; // Strategy Tester → everything off return false; }

Therefore no drawings/alerts/logs appear by default in Tester (Market compliance). Two scenarios:

A) Market-safe testing (default)

  • Expect no visuals/alerts (internal calculations still run).

  • Inputs:

    • Backtest_LightMode=true (alias Tester_LightMode )

    • Mute_In_Tester=true (already silent; extra safety)

    • Others → your preset

  • Model: Every tick based on real ticks

  • Ideal for Market validation.

B) Local developer visual testing (optional)

If you need visuals, apply a temporary code tweak:

  • In IsSilent() , comment out the Tester line:

    // if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)!=0) return true; // disable for DEV TEST only

  • Inputs:

    • Market_Silence_Mode=false

    • Backtest_LightMode=true (performance)

    • Alerts_Terminal=true , Alerts_Push=false

  • Turn Visual Mode on → ENTRY/SL/TP drawings and labels/arrows will show.

When done, revert the line for Market builds.

“Return to real-time normal mode” (live chart)

Recommended inputs for live signals & overlay:

  • Market_Silence_Mode=false ⟵ critical

  • Overlay_Enable=true

  • Alerts_Enable=true (toggle Terminal/Push as you prefer)

  • Backtest_LightMode=false (full drawings)

  • (Optional) OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=false (smoother updating)

  • Allowed_Symbols="" (empty = all; or CSV list like "XAUUSD,EURUSD" )

  • MinTF=PERIOD_M1 , MaxTF=PERIOD_H1 (default span)

Symbol & timeframe recommendations + presets

Primary focus: M1 XAUUSD (GOLD#) — works out-of-the-box with Standard profile.

Additional tips (applied in presets):

  • XAGUSD (Silver): ADX_Min=17 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.10 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57

  • NAS100: VOL_CHOP_Trend_Th≈36 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24

  • EURUSD: ADX_Min=17 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57

  • GBPUSD: FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24 , PD_Margin_Pct=0.30

  • BTCUSD (24/7, momentum): Aggressive profile, HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min=16 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.56

Downloadable preset pack (MT5 Inputs → Load):
👉 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing

Contents:

  • MATADOR_v3_57_XAUUSD_M1_Standard.set

  • MATADOR_v3_57_XAGUSD_M1_SoftADX.set

  • MATADOR_v3_57_NAS100_M1_Index.set

  • MATADOR_v3_57_EURUSD_M1_LowVol.set

  • MATADOR_v3_57_GBPUSD_M1_Moderate.set

  • MATADOR_v3_57_BTCUSD_M1_Aggressive.set

Note: The .set files include core inputs; symbol-specific adjustments follow the suggestions above. When loaded, other inputs remain compatible with code defaults.

Quick “Setup & Use”

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart

  2. Inputs → Load → choose a matching .set from the pack

  3. OK → Overlay & alerts activate

  4. For integrations: set Alerts_Template = JSON

Too many signals? Switch to Conservative profile or raise Overlay_MinPScore .
No signals? Check warmup, whitelist, HTF/ADX thresholds; start with Aggressive, then tighten.

FAQ

Why signal-only?
To comply with MQL5 Market rules and for transparency. EA automation is a separate component.

Why nothing shows in Tester?
v3.56 enforces hard silence via IsSilent() in Tester. For local visual tests, follow the developer note above.

Performance issues?
Use OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=true , Backtest_LightMode=true , cap Overlay_MaxObjects , enable Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars , and avoid very high Overlay_Alpha .

If you want, I can add screenshots and a small flow diagram. If you need different symbol/TF combinations, tell me—I’ll craft new .set files and include them in the pack.


Önerilen ürünler
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaGain AI – Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka ile Kesin Ticaret AlphaGain AI, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, 10 yılı aşkın geçmiş veri ve yapay zeka desteğiyle yüksek doğrulukta alım-satım sinyalleri sağlar. Temel Özellikler: Yapay Zeka motoru: mum formasyonları, volatilite bölgeleri, momentum analizi; 10+ yıllık verilerle eğitildi; Giriş/çıkış stratejisi: SL/TP, takip eden stop, kar-zarar eşik noktası, volatiliteye göre TP; Sermaye koruma: çekilme limit
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Göstergeler
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
Göstergeler
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Göstergeler
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
STH and ith and lth ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
STH, ITH & LTH ICT Indicator for MT5 – Free Download The STH, ITH & LTH Indicator is a specialized ICT tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , utilizing Advanced Market Structure to identify key price highs across multiple timeframes. This indicator pinpoints short-term (STH), mid-term (ITH), and long-term (LTH) highs , providing traders with a broader perspective on market movements and price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  STH & ITH & LTH IC
FREE
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Göstergeler
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Göstergeler
Göstergenin Hakkında Bu gösterge, bir finansal aracın kapanış fiyatları üzerinde yapılan Monte Carlo simülasyonlarına dayanmaktadır. Tanım olarak, Monte Carlo, daha önce gözlemlenen sonuçlara dayalı rastgele sayılar kullanarak bir süreçteki farklı sonuçların olasılıklarını modellemek için kullanılan bir istatistiksel tekniktir. Nasıl Çalışır? Bu gösterge, tarihsel verilere dayanarak zaman içinde rastgele fiyat değişikliklerini modelleyerek bir menkul kıymet için birden fazla fiyat senaryosu olu
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Göstergeler
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Neuro Resonance
Pawel Lozinski
Göstergeler
1. NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities. It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.55 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Göstergeler
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
CapitalSupportResistance
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Göstergeler
"Support and Resistance" is a fundamental concept in technical analysis for trading stocks, currencies, or other assets in financial markets. Here's how to use it: Identifying Support Support is a price level where buying is strong. When the price drops to this level, there tends to be significant buying activity, preventing the price from falling further. Identifing Support: Look for the lowest points in a given period and find levels where the price has bounced back up multiple times. Usage:
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Göstergeler
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Göstergeler
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
What's new about iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator (Version 10)? iVISTscalp5 is a unique nonlinear forecasting for a week ahead system for any financial instrument which executes fast scalping using time levels. iVISTscalp5 is a tool for easy study and understanding of financial market. 1) iVISTscalp5 forecast indicator has been completely rewritten into another programming language (C++), which has accelerated data loading and processing. As a result, a different graphical display of forecasts
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Göstergeler
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Göstergeler
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Göstergeler
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Göstergeler
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Göstergeler
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
ForexAndCryptoTradeTool
Gabriel Ferreira Da Silva
Göstergeler
Quantitative analysis software, this indicator came from another country and thanks to my network today I can share this software with you! Russian Tool plots arrows on your asset, indicating the trend the asset will enter, easy to use and easy to install indicator We have been working with robots and indicators since 2018! We came to MQL5 to be able to bring better benefits at the time of payment by our customers!, our Instagram where we post daily stories of operations: https://www.instagr
Recuroid
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Recuroid indicator shows very good entry points. Just look at the screenshots, then download the free version and look in the strategy tester and see for yourself. The system is based on two key algorithms. The first algorithm (managed) creates a system of balanced transition from the buy zone to the sell zone and vice versa, draws arrows and lines, and forms entries. The second algorithm (managing) corrects the initial data for the first algorithm (managed) by measuring virtual windows, t
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Göstergeler
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Göstergeler
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Tatino Super Signals
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Göstergeler
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
Engulfing Candles With MA
Hisham Ahmed
Göstergeler
Bu İkili Opsiyon Göstergesidir. Hareketli Ortalama Sinyal onayıyla Yutan Mumları hesaplar. Yeşil Alış ve Kırmızı Satış okları grafikte görüntülenir. Birden fazla çift (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, USD/JPY...vb.) içeren 3 Dakika ve 5 Dakika grafiğinde test edilmiştir. Pocketoption OTC piyasasının yanı sıra EUR/JPY OTC ve EUR/USD OTC üzerinde de çalışacaktır. Yeni Başlayanlar İçin, Martingale kullanıyorsanız önerilen ayarlar şunlardır: İlk yatırım: 1,00$ Martingale Çarpanı: 2,5 Martingale adımları: 5 Uzm
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Göstergeler
CBT Quantum Maverick Yüksek Verimli İkili Opsiyon Ticaret Sistemi CBT Quantum Maverick, hassasiyet, basitlik ve disiplinli ticaret arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir ikili opsiyon ticaret sistemidir. Özelleştirme gerekmez—bu sistem, ilk kullanımda etkili sonuçlar için optimize edilmiştir. Sinyalleri kolayca anlamak için biraz pratik yapmak yeterlidir. Ana Özellikler: Hassas Sinyaller: Yeni mum bazlı ticaret sinyalleri—mevcut mumdan sonra gelecek mum hedeflenir ve sık
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt